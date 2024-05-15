Imperial Brands shares lift after tobacco price increases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Imperial Brands shares lift after tobacco price increases

By Press Association
People using an Imperial Brands blu vape product (Imperial Brands/PA)
People using an Imperial Brands blu vape product (Imperial Brands/PA)

Imperial Brands said it was buoyed by higher tobacco prices over the past half year despite profits and revenues both falling.

The Golden Virginia manufacturer saw shares rise on Wednesday morning after it stressed it was on track to meet guidance for the year.

Stefan Bomhard, chief executive of the London-listed company, said it reported the “strongest organic top-line growth in more than ten years, amid a challenging external environment”.

Tobacco firms have come under pressure in recent years amid a broad decline in the use of traditional cigarettes, particularly in some of its largest western markets.

On Wednesday, the firm said it saw a 6.3% reduction in the volume of tobacco it sold over the six months to March 31, compared with the same period a year earlier.

It offset this with an 8.6% increase in tobacco prices for the period.

The firm’s next generation product (NGP) business, which includes heated tobacco and vape products, meanwhile reported another half-year of strong growth.

NGP net revenues grew by 16.8% for the period as it benefited from product innovation and strong growth in Europe.

Nevertheless, Imperial said total revenues fell by 2.3% to £15.06 billion as it was also knocked by current exchange rates.

Mr Bomhard added: “Investment in consumer capabilities, more agile ways of working and further progress with our performance culture have made Imperial Brands a stronger business better able to deliver an acceleration in financial delivery.

“Pricing actions in tobacco taken in the first half and good momentum in NGP gives us confidence in our ability to deliver full-year results in line with our guidance.”

Shares were 4.6% higher after early trading.