Business & Environment / Business

Dundee firm Thorntons Investments expands team

By Maria Gran
July 15 2021, 11.10am Updated: July 15 2021, 5.48pm
Andrew McLean, portfolio manager at Thorntons Investments.
Dundee-based investment firm Thorntons Investments has appointed a new  portfolio manager.

Andrew McLean works from both the Dundee and Edinburgh offices of Thorntons Investments.

Mr McLean is responsible for managing portfolios for individual clients, pensions, offshore bonds, trusts and charities.

He says: “I am really pleased to be working with Thorntons Investments.

“It’s refreshing to be back at a firm with a proud local history, ambition and a central focus on the client.”

Thorntons Investments expands

Mr McLean has over 10 years investment management experience and has recently worked for 7IM for two years.

Prior to his time at 7IM, he spent eight years at Rossie House Investment Management.

He recently became a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Securities and Investment.

Thorntons Investments head of discretionary management Matthew Brown said: “I am delighted to bring Andrew into the business at this exciting time of expansion.

“He brings with him a wealth of investment knowledge, a positive work ethic and excellent client relationship skills.”

First established in 1995 as part of Thorntons Law LLP, Thorntons Investments became a company in its own right in 2014 and now has offices in Dundee, Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

The company has underlined their commitment to retaining their Dundee headquarters and adding the city’s reputation as a financial centre.

