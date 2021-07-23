Dundee’s Tag Games to create 20 new jobs after multi-million pound investment

A Dundee-based gaming firm is to create 20 new jobs after a multi-million-pound investment from an American entertainment company.

Scopely has invested more than £36 million ($50m) in three European game studios, including Dundee-based Tag Games.

The investments support long-term commitments from the American firm to co-create games.

It also builds on Scopely’s strategy of partnering with talented mobile game makers and bringing their work to the widest audiences.

Investment ’empowering’ Tag Games

Scopely is behind games including Marvel Strike Force, Scrabble Go, and Star Trek: Fleet Command.

Tag Games has worked on famous global brands such as Angry Birds, Dr Who, and Downton Abbey.

The Dundee-based firm is currently working on a yet-to-be released title with Scopely.

Chief executive Marc Williamson hopes the significant investment will allow Tag Games to perform to the best of their ability.

He said: “It’s empowering us to do the very best we can do.

“Joining the Scopley ecosystem is about unlocking our full potential, removing some constraints on the business and collaborating to build the most fun and ambitious title we can dream of.”

Going from strength to strength

The firm, which has a workforce of 60 at its Vision Building base in the Greenmarket area of the city, is also looking to take on more staff.

Mr WIlliamson added: “We’ve done pretty well this year.

“We’ve added about 15 people in 2021 so far and we’ve got another 20-odd to go.

“When I joined, the company was six people. We’re 60 now and we’ll be 80 soon.

“We’ve just celebrated our 15th birthday. It feels like we’re really going from strength to strength.”

‘Working alongside some of the world’s greatest’

The chief executive, who joined the firm in 2010, explained the time felt right to work with Scopely.

Mr Williamson added: “We’re always at events and we’ve known the people at Scopely for a number of years.

“The time felt right to work together.

“We are proud to now be part of Scopely’s studio ecosystem, working alongside some of the world’s greatest in game-making.”

Mr Williamson said that having worked with many publishers over the years, Scopely has differentiated themselves as a company that value “collaboration and iteration for the betterment of the player experience above all else”.

He said that was one of the core values of Tag Games and looks forward to working with the American firm.