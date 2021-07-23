Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dundee furniture firm Dovetail Enterprises wins £600,000 contract to fit out city office

By Gavin Harper
July 23 2021, 6.54am Updated: July 23 2021, 8.06am
The offices overlook Dundee's V&A Museum.
A Dundee furniture firm has been awarded a £600,000 contract to fit out an organisation’s new city office.

Dundee’s Dovetail Enterprises and Glasgow’s City Building were awarded contracts that total £2 million for furniture.

The two firms will fit-out offices in Dundee and Glasgow.

Dovetail Enterprises will help Social Security Scotland set up their new Dundee offices in Agnes Husband House.

The business, based at the city’s Dunsinane Industrial Estate, is a furniture manufacturer that offers training and job opportunities to disabled people.

The firm’s commercial manager Gary Laing was delighted to have won the contract.

Dovetail Enterprises commercial manager Gary Laing.

He said: “It is absolutely fantastic.

“It’s public money which gives a supported business the opportunity to take on this work and generate revenue.

“It is a big boost for us.”

Benefits for Dovetail Enterprises

Mr Laing set out the benefits for Dovetail Enterprises.

“It has made a positive contribution to turnover and has enhanced the profile of Dovetail,” he said.

The firm’s commercial manager added: “People can see what we can do.

“We can organise and facilitate these kind of jobs, and as long as Scottish Social Security get the product they are looking for – which I’m sure they will – then it will raise our profile.

“Hopefully we’ll generate new business from that.

“It has also allowed us to develop and foster relationships with customers in the public sector.

“Most importantly, the revenue generated for Dovetail helps to ensure we can continue with our primary goal.

“That is to provide employment for disabled and disadvantaged members of the community.

“The more work like this that we get, the more chance we’ve got to grow.”

Investment needed ‘more than ever’

Social Security Scotland is an Executive Agency of the Scottish Government.

The secretary for social justice, housing and local government, Shona Robison visited Agnes Husband House on Thursday.

She said it was important to contribute to the local economy by awarding the contracts to local firms.

The secretary for social justice, housing and local government, Shona Robison visited Agnes Husband House on Thursday.

She said: “We are utilising local businesses, contributing to the local economy, and also working with supported businesses.

“As Social Security Scotland continues to grow as we introduce further benefits, the economic and employment opportunities will also grow.

“At a time when we need to recover and build back from Covid-19, this investment is needed more than ever.

“The impact of Scotland’s newest public service is broader than the payment of benefits to people across Scotland.

Shona Robison gets a tour of Agnes Husband House.

“It is also a major employer and contributes to the wider economy through awarding contracts for goods and services.

“When we talk about delivering our social security service with dignity, fairness and respect, this isn’t exclusive to the experience of clients.

“We want this to apply equally to the people and organisations who will work for and with Social Security Scotland.”

