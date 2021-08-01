Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Cooper Software: Two key appointments at Fife tech firm after revenue rise

By Maria Gran
August 1 2021, 9.33am Updated: August 2 2021, 9.04am
Frank Cooper.
A Fife technology consultancy firm has made two appointments to its senior leadership team and reported a significant revenue increase.

Cooper Software is one of Europe’s largest independent providers of products, consulting and support for enterprise software and business intelligence solutions.

The firm, whose headquarters are in Dalgety Bay, has taken on 20 new staff in the last year.

Joining them are two new members of the company’s senior management team.

David Greenlees has joined the business as chief commercial officer, while Jonathan Dunn takes up the role of chief growth and strategy officer.

Both join with a wealth of experience gained within the technology and industry.

Executive chairman Frank Cooper said: “David and Jonathan are key appointments, both bringing a wealth of experience to the business.

“They will play key roles in shaping our strategy as we embark on the next chapter of growth.”

Cooper Software revenue rise

They join as the firm reports a 27% hike on its revenue.

Its growth has been driven through several deals to implement the enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform, IFS, for new customers.

In addition, the business has continued to develop their own complementary products and solutions.

The firm has taken on ERP implementation projects for clients including Gordon & MacPhail, Scot JCB, Harland & Wolff and Intelligent Energy.

Mr Cooper added: “Large scale ERP implementation projects contributed significantly to our revenues in the second half of the year.

“This comes as a result of our strategy to meet the needs of specific industry sectors and their market issues. For example, the whisky industry, manufacturing, construction and oil and gas.”

“Furthermore, the level of specialism we have displayed when delivering for our customers has led us to achieve IFS Gold Channel Partner status, positioning us as a leader in our field.

“Added to this we have signed channel partner agreements with IFS in the DACH and Benelux territories, which will allow us to capitalise on a market opportunity to sell and deliver IFS solutions to customers within these regions.”

The company has delivered over 1,500 solutions for over 300 clients across the world.

