Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Trend Technologies: Sales down nearly a third at Fife engineering firm

By Gavin Harper
August 3 2021, 8.16am Updated: August 3 2021, 8.41am
Trend Technologies reports sales down 31% due to Covid-19.
Trend Technologies reports sales down 31% due to Covid-19.

A Fife mechanical solutions provider saw sales cut by nearly a third in the past 12 months.

Trend Technologies, which specialises in metal stamping, metal fabrication and injection moulding, saw its turnover fall by £3.5 million.

Recently published accounts show that sales fell to £7.9m for the year ending 31 December 2020.

That is down from £11.6m for 2019.

The firm reported a 31% drop in sales from 2019 and after-tax losses of over £41,000.

The company, which operates from a 75,000sq ft base in Glenrothes also reported after-tax losses of over £41,000.

Reduced demand

Company president Brian Dickstein said Covid-19 is to blame for the drop in figures.

He said: “The company suffered a drop in orders and turnover due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Trend Technologies offices in Glenrothes.

“Social distancing and other preventative measures introduced have provided employees with a safe working environment.

“Customers working in the medical and financial services markets were classed as essential under government guidelines.

“The facility has remained open to support these businesses albeit with reduced demand.”

Trend Technologies directors ‘satisfied’

The firm, whose corporate headquarters is in California, has a global reach with 10 plants in nine countries, including the United States, Slovakia, India and China.

The company operates across a broad range of industries, including the automotive sector. It provides everything from key fobs to reinforcement plates.

In healthcare and life sciences, it provides disposable equipment including syringe barrels and wound care products, as well as instrumentation including genomics and mass spectrometry.

The firm’s turnover is down £3.5m after the pandemic.

Trend Technologies also has expertise in the renewable energy and energy generation and storage sectors.

The average monthly number of employees over the reporting period was 105, a drop of 13 from the previous year.

However Mr Dickstein remains confident the firm will bounce back.

His report added: “The directors are satisfied with the results for the year given the economic circumstances and the continued effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The directors anticipate orders and sales will improve in 2021 and return to profit for the 2021 year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]