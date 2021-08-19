Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Blue2: Broughty Ferry agency creates new jobs after series of contract wins

By Gavin Harper
August 19 2021, 12.58pm
Blue2 technical director, Alistair Cowan, and digital design director, Rob Black have joined the board.
Blue2 technical director, Alistair Cowan, and digital design director, Rob Black have joined the board.

A Tayside marketing agency has reported a significant increase in turnover following a dozen new contract wins in the last four months.

Digital design and development agency Blue2 has won deals with Bells Food Group, ION-8 Water Bottles and Pilgrim’s Gin to a value over £200,000.

That has allowed the Broughty Ferry firm, part of Altar Group, to add six new members of staff this year.

In addition, four new positions – two web developers and two digital marketers – have been created, with recruitment ongoing.

Blue2’s work for Simon Howie

Altar Group chief executive Scott McCallum said: “Blue2 is experiencing transformational change as their client base experiences dramatic growth.

“Digital is the space that businesses have seen results that have helped get them through these tough times.

“We are thrilled to provide solutions for a wide variety of projects; everything from booking systems to conferencing platforms.”

To date Blue2 has developed six apps that curate outdoor art trails.

These include Oor Wullie’s bucket trail and also feature trails in Melbourne, Australia and Christchuch in New Zealand.

Blue2 becoming the ‘go-to’ agency

Mr McCallum added: “Blue2 is also fast becoming the go-to agency for food and drinks clients.

“Our team has substantial experience in this sector, delivering e-commerce sites that have spectacular impact on sales as experienced first-hand by several leading UK food manufacturers including Simon Howie and Walkers Shortbread.”

Nial Chapman, Blue2 director.

Nial Chapman, Blue2 director, said: “Blue2 has evolved significantly over the past decade.

“Today’s digital terrain looks very different as does the way we can support our clients’ growth ambitions.

“Alongside those changes, the talent within the business has also evolved, resulting in the expansion of our board.”

New board members for Blue2

The consultancy firm has also expanded its board of directors with two additional members.

Blue2 technical director, Alistair Cowan, and digital design director Rob Black have been appointed to the firm’s board.

Mr Chapman added: “Alistair Cowan and Rob Black, who started their careers with Blue Square Design in 2011, as the business was known at the time, have been instrumental in driving that progression.

Nial Chapman, Alistair Cowan and Rob Black.

“They have taken on more senior roles and increased responsibility over the years.

“We are thrilled to welcome them to the board.

“They both have a passion and a drive to bring out the best in our team and are helping create an exciting strategy and direction for the future of the business.

“It is going from strength to strength as we continue innovating and understanding the digital experience that resonates and inspires.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier