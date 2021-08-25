Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

CashForCars: New jobs as online sales firm moves in to Fife headquarters

By Gavin Harper
August 25 2021, 3.44pm
CashForCars will be based at Bellknowes Industrial Estate in Inverkeithing.
CashForCars will be based at Bellknowes Industrial Estate in Inverkeithing.

New jobs will be created in Fife with the launch of CashforCars, a new online car sales business.

The firm is part of Copart UK, one of the global leaders for online vehicle sales.

CashForCars will have its headquarters in Inverkeithing, with the company looking to take on six new staff immediately.

The firm offers quick online quotes for people looking to sell their cars.

There is also a free nationwide home collection service, normally within two working days of quotation acceptance.

Customers receive their money through a secure bank transfer at the point of collection.

The business will be based within Belleknowes Industrial Estate.

CashForCars is already well established in the USA, Canada and Germany, with more than 200 locations across those countries.

CashForCars increasing footprint in Fife

Mark Godfrey, the firm’s director of automotive, said customers would benefit from an efficient sales process.

He said CashForCars aims to take advantage of Copart’s 15 years of automotive experience.

Mark Godfrey, CashForCars director of automotive.

Mr Godfrey said: “With the company HQ based in the Fife area, we expect to increase our footprint in Scotland.

“We are now recruiting for customer sales advisors to join our team.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to join an exciting internet start-up company, which is part of an internationally recognised and market-leading brand.”

While it will create six jobs initially, that number is likely to rise.

Mr Godfrey said: “As CashForCars continues to grow, supported by Copart’s extensive operational capabilities, we anticipate further expansion and more job opportunities.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier