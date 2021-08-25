CashForCars: New jobs as online sales firm moves in to Fife headquarters

New jobs will be created in Fife with the launch of CashforCars, a new online car sales business.

The firm is part of Copart UK, one of the global leaders for online vehicle sales.

CashForCars will have its headquarters in Inverkeithing, with the company looking to take on six new staff immediately.

The firm offers quick online quotes for people looking to sell their cars.

There is also a free nationwide home collection service, normally within two working days of quotation acceptance.

Customers receive their money through a secure bank transfer at the point of collection.

The business will be based within Belleknowes Industrial Estate.

CashForCars is already well established in the USA, Canada and Germany, with more than 200 locations across those countries.

CashForCars increasing footprint in Fife

Mark Godfrey, the firm’s director of automotive, said customers would benefit from an efficient sales process.

He said CashForCars aims to take advantage of Copart’s 15 years of automotive experience.

Mr Godfrey said: “With the company HQ based in the Fife area, we expect to increase our footprint in Scotland.

“We are now recruiting for customer sales advisors to join our team.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to join an exciting internet start-up company, which is part of an internationally recognised and market-leading brand.”

While it will create six jobs initially, that number is likely to rise.

Mr Godfrey said: “As CashForCars continues to grow, supported by Copart’s extensive operational capabilities, we anticipate further expansion and more job opportunities.”