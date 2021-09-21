Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Courier Business Briefing: Why is University of Dundee top for climate action?

By Rob McLaren
September 21 2021, 7.19am
Professor John Rowan, vice-principal for research, knowledge exchange and wider impact at University of Dundee.
Steps taken by University of Dundee to be the best in the UK for climate action will be detailed at a Courier Business Briefing next week.

Wednesday’s virtual event will hear from three expert speakers on the topic of ‘sustainability and the road to net zero’.

The briefing will consider the issues that lie ahead and what steps businesses in Tayside and Fife are making now to reduce their environmental impact.

It is held in association with Johnston Carmichael and supported by Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) and University of Dundee.

University of Dundee climate change expert among speakers

Among the speakers is Professor John Rowan, vice-principal for research, knowledge exchange and wider impact at University of Dundee.

Mr Rowan, who has been at the University of Dundee since 1998, is the inaugural dean of the new school of social sciences created in 2015.

Professor John Rowan.

He is responsible for the overall research strategy of the university and has particular expertise in the study of environmental change.

Work by Mr Rowan and his colleagues saw University of Dundee assessed as the top university in the country for climate action in the 2021 edition of the Times Higher Education University Impact Rankings.

Developing climate plan

At the briefing, Mr Rowan will detail the development of a new University climate action plan supporting the delivery of net-zero.

He said: “As well as being an environmental scientist who works on climate change, I have broader responsibility across the university.

“I am delighted to be a part of this important conversation and tackling dangerous climate change in a joined up way with partners from across the city and beyond.”

Other speakers at the free briefing are Greig Coull, the chief executive of Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc, and Jamie Davidson, director of corporate finance at Johnston Carmichael.

The briefing will run from 8am to 9am and people can register for free at www.thecourierbriefings.co.uk

