Courier Business Briefing: Why is University of Dundee top for climate action?

Steps taken by University of Dundee to be the best in the UK for climate action will be detailed at a Courier Business Briefing next week.

Wednesday’s virtual event will hear from three expert speakers on the topic of ‘sustainability and the road to net zero’.

The briefing will consider the issues that lie ahead and what steps businesses in Tayside and Fife are making now to reduce their environmental impact.

It is held in association with Johnston Carmichael and supported by Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) and University of Dundee.

University of Dundee climate change expert among speakers

Among the speakers is Professor John Rowan, vice-principal for research, knowledge exchange and wider impact at University of Dundee.

Mr Rowan, who has been at the University of Dundee since 1998, is the inaugural dean of the new school of social sciences created in 2015.

He is responsible for the overall research strategy of the university and has particular expertise in the study of environmental change.

Work by Mr Rowan and his colleagues saw University of Dundee assessed as the top university in the country for climate action in the 2021 edition of the Times Higher Education University Impact Rankings.

Developing climate plan

At the briefing, Mr Rowan will detail the development of a new University climate action plan supporting the delivery of net-zero.

He said: “As well as being an environmental scientist who works on climate change, I have broader responsibility across the university.

“I am delighted to be a part of this important conversation and tackling dangerous climate change in a joined up way with partners from across the city and beyond.”

Other speakers at the free briefing are Greig Coull, the chief executive of Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc, and Jamie Davidson, director of corporate finance at Johnston Carmichael.

The briefing will run from 8am to 9am and people can register for free at www.thecourierbriefings.co.uk