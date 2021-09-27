Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Optos: World-leading Fife retina scanning company eyes growth after record sales

By Gavin Harper
September 27 2021, 7.16am
An Optos device being made
A Fife firm which sells retina scanning devices around the world has set its sights on further growth after record sales.

Dunfermline-based Optos makes machines capable of scanning the outermost edges of the retina.

The firm saw sales fall last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But newly filed accounts for the year ending March 31 show a revenue increase of $16 million to $133.7m.

Pre-tax profits rose by more than $11m to $36.5m.

The wider group of Optos companies recorded sales of $223m, a rise of 8%.

Sales increase shows Optos recovery

Optos chief executive Rob Kennedy said: “After a difficult start to the year, the business has recovered extremely well.

“This is testament to the resilience of the business and the Optos team.

“We’re very thankful for all their hard work and dedication.

“We supported our customers throughout and positioned our offering to meet their changing needs in this new environment.

The firm manufactures retina scanning machines.

“As a result we increased our exports and had our strongest year ever in the UK including record sales in Scotland to optometrists and the NHS.

“We now employ more than 220 people in our product development and manufacturing base in Dunfermline.

“We are continuing to grow the team here to support the future growth of the business.”

Optos took advantage of government support schemes when the pandemic hit.

However, Mr Kennedy said this money had now been repaid in full.

Optos committed to continual investment

The firm was founded by Douglas Anderson in 1992.

He set the firm up after his young son went blind in one eye after a retinal detachment was detected too late.

The company was acquired by Japanese camera company Nikon in 2015.

Optos remains the only firm that can take an ultra-wide 200 degree image of the retina in a single capture.

The firm manufactures between 2,500 and 3,000 devices a year in Dunfermline.

It pledged to continue its programme of research and development spend, with more than $12.5m invested last year.

“The directors are pleased with the progress being made in terms of the future product roadmap,” the firm said.

Optos employs more than 200 people in Dunfermline.

“The risk that a third party may produce a more advanced product with improved functionality, or a similar device with a lower cost, is constant.

“The company is committed to continual investment in research and development, developing the quality and functionality of its products, and in clinical studies to demonstrate the clinical efficacy and superiority of its devices.”

The firm serves its global supply chain from its base in Queensferry House in Dunfermline and Marlborough in the USA.

