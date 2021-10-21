Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Sir Ian Wood joins Energy Voice ETIDEX event

By Erikka Askeland
October 21 2021, 10.06am Updated: October 21 2021, 11.28am
Sir Ian Wood will join an array of high-profile speakers at the Energy Voice event, EDITEX 2021

Sir Ian Wood has joined an array of high-profile speakers attending the Energy Voice event that will raise the curtain on the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.

The Aberdeen oil tycoon-turned-philanthropist will join panelists from across the energy sector for the opening session of the all-day Energy Transition Idea Exchange (ETIDEX) virtual summit on October 28, titled The Energy Transition Forum.

The session will be preceded by an opening address from Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack, who will outline the UK Government’s COP26 objectives.

Scottish secretary Alister Jack in Downing Street
Scottish secretary Alister Jack in Downing Street. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Sir Ian will join SSE Thermal head of corporate affairs Helen Sanders, Baker Hughes UK industrial decarbonization commercial director, James Richardson, Womble Bond Dickinson partner and head of energy sector, Richard Cockburn, and Petrofac VP of new energy services, Jonathan Carpenter, to discuss the macro issues shaping the energy transition and the shift to net zero.

In particular, he will present his vision for an Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) in Aberdeen – an integrated energy cluster focused on accelerating net-zero through energy transition activities, and a project for which he is chairman.

Harnessing the infrastructure, skills and know-how of a world-class oil and gas industry, we will develop a sustainable long-term international industry base that delivers sustainable jobs and growth across the region

Sir Ian Wood

Commenting on the event, Sir Ian said: “ETZ Ltd has clear vision and ambition to reposition the north east of Scotland as a globally recognised energy cluster focussed on the delivery of net zero.

“Harnessing the infrastructure, skills and know-how of a world-class oil and gas industry, we will develop a sustainable long-term international industry base that delivers sustainable jobs and growth across the region.

“I’m thoroughly looking forward to taking part in the ETIDEX webinar and highlighting the importance of energy transition as we approach COP26 and continue economic recovery from the pandemic.”

Over 1,000 delegates registered for ETIDEX 2020, and it is hoped the 2021 event will continue to move the conversation forward and set the parameters for debate at the critical climate change conference the following week.

Head of Energy Voice, Ryan Stevenson said: “I am delighted to welcome Sir Ian as the latest edition to our array of high-calibre speakers joining us for ETIDEX.

“As anticipation builds for the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, this is the ideal forum to raise the curtain on the landmark climate talks and draw out the key issues as they relate to the energy industry.

“Sir Ian’s knowledge and experience will be invaluable in highlighting the economic potential for north-east Scotland, and the wider UK, in delivering the energy transition.”

Over 1,000 delegates registered for ETIDEX 2020, with Deloitte commenting: “To have such a high level of industry leaders discuss the energy transition and share practical steps that need to be taken by both the public and private sectors to achieve a net zero future was inspiring.”

Register for free today at www.etidex.co.uk.

