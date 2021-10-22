Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Firm that harvests wild seaweed in Fife to scale-up after £600k funding

By Gavin Harper
October 22 2021, 3.01pm Updated: October 22 2021, 3.27pm
Fiona Houston, Mara Seaweed chief executive.
A company which collects and sells wild harvested seaweed from the East Neuk of Fife has been backed by £600,000 funding.

Mara Seaweed has been given the six-figure sum by the Scottish Government.

It will allow the firm, set up in 2013, to scale up its Fife operation and create up to 10 jobs.

Mara Seaweed is sustainably sourced under Crown Estate license from a 33 km stretch of carefully managed coastline around the East Neuk of Fife.

It provides work for local fisherman, while also working with other local producers as well as farming seaweed at scale for the first time.

The funding will create up to 10 new jobs at Mara Seaweed.

The firm’s chief executive Fiona Houston said the funding would help the firm achieve its aim of being carbon negative.

She said: “We are committed to spreading the message and opening people’s eyes to the sustainability benefits of seaweed production.

“We practice what we preach – we aim to be carbon negative within the next few years.

“This funding will play a significant role in helping us be more energy efficient and meeting that target, while creating jobs.”

Reducing emissions and improving health

Ms Houston said sustainability is the bedrock of the company.

In 2019, the firm was included in Tesco’s 2019 incubator programme.

She said the industry can play an important part in reducing carbon emissions, while also making people healthier.

“Our involvement in event such as COP26 and Earthshot are exciting and significant to the seaweed industry,” the chief executive said.

“Seaweed production can play a huge role in helping the world reach its sustainable food systems and carbon reduction targets.

“The prominence of seaweed among well-known chefs, restaurants and in the media is leading more people to trying it.

“The more people buy it, the more good we can do for the environment, and people’s health.”

Mara Seaweed plans to scale-up

It is processed within 24 hours at a facility where the fresh seaweed is processed into premium ingredients and seasonings.

The Scottish Government funding will help Mara to scale up both its processing and seaweed farming capacity to meet market demand.

It signals the first stage of a multi-stage scale-up of processing in Fife and farming operations.

The company collects and sells wild harvested seaweed from the East Neuk of Fife.

It will also allow Mara to increase its footprint in the global marketplace.

International demand for high-quality seaweed for use as a food source and health supplement is increasing.

Last year, supermarket chain Waitrose saw sales of seaweed up 25% from 2019.

This funding will help Mara achieve its growth targets.

New £14m Marine Fund Scotland

The £600,000 award is part of the £14 million Marine Fund Scotland (MFS)

Rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “This funding will support Mara Seaweed in furthering their commitment of creating more innovative and exciting products.

Eating seaweed has environmental as well as health benefits.

“I am delighted these sustainably-sourced quality products are attracting the attention of consumers in the national and international market.

“Our support to the marine sector remains a priority.

“We are currently seeking a multi-year increase for the lost EU funding.”

