Firm that harvests wild seaweed in Fife to scale-up after £600k funding

A company which collects and sells wild harvested seaweed from the East Neuk of Fife has been backed by £600,000 funding.

Mara Seaweed has been given the six-figure sum by the Scottish Government.

It will allow the firm, set up in 2013, to scale up its Fife operation and create up to 10 jobs.

Mara Seaweed is sustainably sourced under Crown Estate license from a 33 km stretch of carefully managed coastline around the East Neuk of Fife.

It provides work for local fisherman, while also working with other local producers as well as farming seaweed at scale for the first time.

The firm’s chief executive Fiona Houston said the funding would help the firm achieve its aim of being carbon negative.

She said: “We are committed to spreading the message and opening people’s eyes to the sustainability benefits of seaweed production.

“We practice what we preach – we aim to be carbon negative within the next few years.

“This funding will play a significant role in helping us be more energy efficient and meeting that target, while creating jobs.”

Reducing emissions and improving health

Ms Houston said sustainability is the bedrock of the company.

In 2019, the firm was included in Tesco’s 2019 incubator programme.

She said the industry can play an important part in reducing carbon emissions, while also making people healthier.

“Our involvement in event such as COP26 and Earthshot are exciting and significant to the seaweed industry,” the chief executive said.

“Seaweed production can play a huge role in helping the world reach its sustainable food systems and carbon reduction targets.

“The prominence of seaweed among well-known chefs, restaurants and in the media is leading more people to trying it.

“The more people buy it, the more good we can do for the environment, and people’s health.”

Mara Seaweed plans to scale-up

It is processed within 24 hours at a facility where the fresh seaweed is processed into premium ingredients and seasonings.

The Scottish Government funding will help Mara to scale up both its processing and seaweed farming capacity to meet market demand.

It signals the first stage of a multi-stage scale-up of processing in Fife and farming operations.

It will also allow Mara to increase its footprint in the global marketplace.

International demand for high-quality seaweed for use as a food source and health supplement is increasing.

Last year, supermarket chain Waitrose saw sales of seaweed up 25% from 2019.

This funding will help Mara achieve its growth targets.

New £14m Marine Fund Scotland

The £600,000 award is part of the £14 million Marine Fund Scotland (MFS)

Rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “This funding will support Mara Seaweed in furthering their commitment of creating more innovative and exciting products.

“I am delighted these sustainably-sourced quality products are attracting the attention of consumers in the national and international market.

“Our support to the marine sector remains a priority.

“We are currently seeking a multi-year increase for the lost EU funding.”