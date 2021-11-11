Enterprise: Car hire firm opens new £900k Dundee site, creating jobs

An error occurred. Please try again.

Vehicle hire firm Enterprise has expanded its operations in Dundee with the opening of its largest Scottish site.

Enterprise has invested about £900,000 in the new site on Kinnoull Road.

It will complement its existing location in Seagate.

The site will give locals and visitors access to vehicles both in and around the city.

The site was chosen to offer room for growth, as Enterprise continues to expand its fleet.

Enterprise site means new Dundee jobs

This second Dundee location brings 12 new jobs to another part of the city.

It also helps increase travel options in a part of the city where there is less access to public transport.

The new site also features two 22-kilowatt EV charge points.

They allow four cars to charge at the same time.

In addition to a wide range of low emission cars and vans, four Enterprise car club vehicles will be located at the new branch for hourly and daily rental, including zero emission plug-in vehicles.

Car club vehicles are also located on-street at Courthouse Square and at East Whale Lane, where a plug-in Nissan Leaf has been operational for the past two years.

Enterprise has been a partner to Dundee City Council since 2019.

The firm piloted an employee car club to reduce emissions and the number of business miles driven by council workers.

Enterprise introduced on-street car club vehicles for use by local businesses and residents shortly after.

Supporting Dundee’s ‘outstanding’ efforts

Enterprise general manager for Scotland Diane Mulholland said: “We are continually expanding our network, services and fleet to bring greener travel options to the communities where we operate.

“We want to support Dundee’s outstanding efforts in driving uptake of electric vehicles.”

Mark Flynn, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said the drive to increase the use of sustainable transport needed widespread support.

He said electric vehicles, enhanced charging infrastructure and car clubs all contribute.

“Our drive to increase the use of more sustainable forms of transport in the city will only be achieved through a combination of approaches,” Mr Flynn said.

Enterprise scheme a ‘terrific opportunity’

Sarah Glen, from Dundee, joined Enterprise’s graduate management training programme after graduating from university.

She said: “Joining a growing, global business-like Enterprise is a terrific opportunity.

“It is very exciting to be part of helping people travel more sustainably and improving air quality. Scotland is buzzing with COP26.

“It’s a great time to be working with Enterprise.”