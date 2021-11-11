Dundee Skyaxe gym left £4,500 out of pocket after break-in

An error occurred. Please try again.

A family-run combat gym in Dundee has been left £4,500 out of pocket after a thief broke in and stole two tins of cash and a laptop.

Paul Kean Snr, owner of Skyaxe Combat and Fitness Gym on Brook Street, says the theft has left him “horrified”.

The money was stolen just after 3am on Thursday when a masked man forced open a fire exit and snuck into the building.

CCTV cameras filmed the man as he stole two boxes of cash and a laptop from the property before making his way out.

Skyaxe’s owners say that the cash had been raised from a Christmas raffle and an amateur boxing tournament, which is to be held this weekend.

Paul said: “It’s just been a calamity. They’ve managed to prise open the fire escape and get in that way.

‘It’s just devastating for us’

“They’ve taken all the money that we made selling tickets for the amateur boxing competition this Saturday and all our Christmas raffle money.

“It’s just devastating for us – that’s a lot of money for us to lose.

“We’re a family-run business and we’ve already been through the biggest struggle of our lives with the pandemic and getting through that.

“We spent all of our money getting the place done up during the pandemic and now we get something like this.

“It’s an absolute nightmare. I’m just raging, it’s been horrific for all of us.”

The business owner added: “We’ve had the police down, they’ve been doing forensics and getting fingerprints.

“It’s too early to say what will happen but the police have just been fantastic.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 6.30am on Thursday police were called to a report of a housebreaking at a premises on Brook Street, Dundee.

“A number of items were stolen and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”