VIDEO: Tailbacks after A9 crash in Perthshire leaves one in hospital

By Alasdair Clark
November 11 2021, 1.25pm Updated: November 11 2021, 1.26pm
A crash on the A9 near Cairnie Braes
Police were called shortly before 8am.

One person has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A9 near Cairnie Braes on Thursday morning.

Dashcam footage from the road at the time showed long tailbacks on the A9 northbound as emergency crews attempted to reach the scene.

Police said they were called to the collision, south of Perth, at around 7.40am, with two vehicles involved.

The road reopened at around 9am after it was closed near the B934 during rush hour.

Traffic Scotland advised motorists to expect delays, with one lane restricted and the other closed as a result of the incident.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed one person had been taken to hospital for treatment as a result.

No information on the person’s injuries or current condition was available.

Dashcam footage taken shortly before the arrival of emergency crews showed long tailbacks in the lead-up to the crash scene.

A force spokeswoman said: “Around 7.40am on Thursday November 11, police were called to a two-vehicle road crash on the A9 near to the B934.

“Emergency services are in attendance and one person has been taken to hospital for treatment.”

