Rising talent to be crowned at cHeRries Awards 2022

An error occurred. Please try again.

Up and coming talent in the world of HR will to be recognised with a special gong at the 2022 cHeRries Awards.

The Rising Star Award will be presented to an individual who is in the early stage of their career and demonstrates an outstanding attitude to their work.

Nominees should be able to demonstrate a genuine commitment to developing a career within HR management and good understanding of their organisation.

Highly regarded award

The winner of last year’s award after impressing the judges was Jordan Noble from Joseph Robertson Aberdeen.

She said: “For me this accolade was the pinnacle of my HR career following several years of studying for my degree then moving onto my first full time HR role whilst studying for my masters and continuing my CPD, developing myself and others and learning my role whereby I was promoted twice in a short period of time.

“I was hugely grateful to be recognised by the panel of HR experts and skilled professionals and partners involved in the award.

“The recognition it brought to not only myself but my organisation was celebrated by my colleagues, peers and by the HR community of which I hold in high regard.”

Judges will be looking for a number of factors when deciding the winner including evidence that the individual goes above and beyond expectations, they bring a fresh dynamic to the team and and show clear career and personal development goals

The cHeRries Awards, sponsored by Mattioli Woods, recognises excellence in the fields of human resources, training and recruitment.

Enter awards now

Entries for the 2022 awards are now open and close at midnight on Sunday 5th December.

The award ceremony will take place on Thursday 24th March, 2022, at P&J Live, Aberdeen.

Following the success of the virtual conference in February 2021, The cHeRries will also feature a live conference in association with Mattioli Woods on the same day at P&J Live. Registration is now open here.

The awards are free to enter. For more information or to start your application visit www.cherriesawards.com.

Also see:

New cHeRries Award to recognise Local Hero who went the ‘extra mile’

cHeRries Awards 2022: Do you know a ‘fantastic’ HR advisor that deserves recognition

The cHeRries Awards: entries now open for Scotland’s glittering HR event of the year