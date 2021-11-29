Aberdeen finance firm’s third year marked by expansion to Dundee

An error occurred. Please try again.

Drummond Finance, of Aberdeen, has announced its expansion to Dundee.

The move coincides with the business, which is run by managing director Alex Drummond, celebrating its third anniversary.

Steve Ayre, an experienced commercial banker has joined the company to support existing activities, and grow its corporate footprint into Dundee and the surrounding area.

Mr Ayre’s CV includes many years at Bank of Scotland, which he joined in 1987.

With Steve’s help, we will significantly grow our reputation.” Alex Drummond, managing director, Drummond Finance.

Drummond said his local knowledge and experience across a range of sectors would be crucial in supporting the funding needs of local businesses.

Mr Drummond added: “With Steve’s help, we will significantly grow our reputation by being a trusted partner within the local business community and the commercial finance sector.

“If more local businesses get more opportunity to meet an experienced banker face-to-face and have greater access to funding, there is greater potential for those businesses to thrive and grow as a result.”

‘Huge gap in the market’

Mr Ayre said: “There is a huge gap in the market for a large number of businesses who no longer get access to a traditional face-to-face relationship.

“Drummond Finance ably fills that void and I look forward to using my commercial banking experience, and a full suite of options, to engage with the local business community and help businesses to grow.”

Drummond helps a range of small and medium-sized enterprises to secure finance by representing them and their interests to more than 150 prospective lenders.

Mr Drummond is using knowledge gained during 36 years with major banks, latterly at the Bank of Scotland, where he led the SME team for Bank of Scotland in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, to assist clients with the sourcing and securing of all types of commercial finance.

On launching Drummond in 2018, he said he had noticed a growing gap in the market and was seeing strong demand for a fresh new approach to financial services.

Your Money: SIPPs worth considering after sharp fall in employers’ pension contributions

Decarbonising your home heating to cost £33 billion in Scotland