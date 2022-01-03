Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Alliance Trust: Dundee finance firm lists investment challenges for 2022

By Gavin Harper
January 3 2022, 11.45am
Alliance Trust is based at West Marketgait in Dundee.
Alliance Trust is based at West Marketgait in Dundee.

A Dundee finance firm has highlighted supply chain disruption, inflation and rising interest rates as the main issues for 2022.

Alliance Trust say those will be the main issues facing the fund managers which select stocks for the firm’s global equity portfolio.

The measure of any portfolio’s strength, however, is in how it is set up to deal with these challenges.

Andrew Wellington, chief investment officer at Lyrical, one of the Alliance Trust fund managers, said demand has returned as the global economy has reopened.

He added: “Companies are having a difficult time sourcing everything they need to meet that demand.

“With those supply shortages we have seen prices rise, driving inflation.

“The supply chain and inflation issues are difficult challenges for any management team.

“For most of the companies in our portfolio, the net result of these challenges has been positive to the bottom line, with higher prices more than offsetting lower volumes and increased costs.”

Has global economy recovered from Covid?

Black Creek Investment Management founder and president Bill Kanko, another fund manager, said the global economy has recovered from the shutdowns imposed by Covid-19.

Mr Kanko said it has done so facing shortages in various products and hiccups in supply chains.

“Material costs have risen and labour costs seem set to rise as well,” he said.

“Current nominal interest rates are well below the inflation numbers.

“A key challenge will be to determine whether this jump in prices is cyclical and temporary or ongoing.

Alliance Trust are based at River Court on Dundee’s West Victoria Dock Road.

“Higher interest rates would be negative for both bond and equity markets.

“Low interest rates have also caused bubbles to appear in some sectors of the market.

“As rates rise, these bubbles may burst.”

Meanwhile Hugh Sergeant at River and Mercantile is sanguine about the growth equity bubble bursting.

While acknowledging the challenge of interest rate rises, as monetary policy starts on a path to normalisation, he said: “This could reduce the return to equities next year.

“It should be positive for the value equities that we invest in.

“Rising rates are more supportive of shorter duration value stocks than longer duration growth and quality investments.”

Value will also come from investment in companies which have the pricing power to pass on any increased costs.

Potential for ‘overreaction’ to create volatile market in 2022

Michael Sramek, senior portfolio manager and managing director at Sands Capital, believes that technology and demographics are long-term disinflationary forces.

He said there could be an “overreaction” by the Federal Reserve similar to 2018 when it raised rates.

Alliance Trust chairman Gregor Stewart.

Mr Sramek added: “This could result in short-term equity market volatility. It should not erode the long-term investment cases for our companies.

“We believe competition, saturation, and regulation are the biggest risks to monitor and the businesses remain in good shape.”

Alliance Trust’s dividend payments have grown for more than 50 years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]