Take-off for Perth pilot school as it adds 10 staff and four aircraft

A Perth-based flight training and aircraft maintenance business has taken on new staff and made investments in four new aircraft.

ACS Aviation, based at Perth Airport, added 10 new members of staff over the past two years.

It has grown its team of flight instructors, aircraft engineers and airport workers to a 55-strong workforce.

The business has also invested in four new aircraft, increasing the training fleet to 22.

Further developments, both in the UK and overseas, are planned for the coming year.

The investment comes as the industry has been hit by staffing shortages, which are combining to drive demand for qualified pilots.

Following a dip in pilot training at the start of the pandemic, ACS saw pilot training numbers increase to 100 in 2021 – well ahead of pre-Covid levels.

The firm’s forecasts show a significant increase in 2022/23.

A turning point after ‘significant turmoil’

ACS Aviation managing director Graeme Frater, said the aviation industry has reached a “turning point” after numbers plummeted due to the pandemic.

He said: “We have now reached a turning point. Reduced air travel has become a thing of the past.

“Forecasts point to a more normal future where the problem will actually be the opposite: not having enough aircraft and pilots to meet demand.”

Mr Frater said there was a growing demand for new pilots.

The managing director added: “Our analysis of the market shows the UK and Europe’s commercial aviation industry will require more than 130,000 new pilots.

“As one of the UK’s leading flight schools, ACS is ideally placed to provide the facilities that will be required to help meet these increased demands.”

ACS graduates are now gaining employment with established airlines, as well as private jet operators throughout the UK.

Aircraft maintenance inspections have also increased by approximately 30%, including a contract with Ampaire’s new hybrid aircraft.

The company has also attracted new aircraft operator business.

Record turnover for ACS Aviation

As a result of this increased activity, the Perth firm achieved record turnover of £2.9 million in 2021/22.

This figure is forecast to increase by a further 17%, to £3.4m in 2022/23.

The Perth-based flight school is the only one of its kind in Scotland.

It offers training for both UK CAA and European EASA pilots’ licences.

General manager Bruce Duguid said: “ACS Aviation offers both full-time residential and part-time training courses.

“Our fast track airline pilot course allows students to go from little or no flying experience to a fully qualified pilot in 18 months.

“Our modular courses enable students to complete training around their lifestyle or other commitments.”