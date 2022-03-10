cHeRries Awards: Tremendous Learning and Development finalists revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

cHeRries Awards: Tremendous Learning and Development finalists revealed

By Kelly Wilson
March 10 2022, 6.00am Updated: March 10 2022, 9.18am
Tremendous Learning cHeRries finalists

The three finalists in the running for the cHeRries Tremendous Learning and Development award have been revealed.

This accolade, sponsored by RelyOn Nutec, will be presented to either an individual or team who has demonstrated a strong commitment to designing and delivering innovative and cohesive learning and development programmes.

It may be for a one-off project or for transformational sustainable learning and development within the past 12 months.

Celebrate the best in HR

This year’s awards ceremony, in association with Mattioli Woods, will be held at P&J Live, on March 24.

Twenty-two individuals, teams and employers have been selected to go forward to the awards night celebrating successes and examples of excellence in the fields of human resources, recruitment and training in Scotland.

The shortlist for Tremendous Learning and Development are: VSA, Wood and Global Energy Group.

VSA

It said: “VSA has been at the forefront of providing vital care and support to the vulnerable people in our community living across Aberdeen for over 150 years.

“Equipping our staff with the relevant skills and knowledge, together with confidence in their ability, is therefore key in enabling them to deliver the very best of care in support of people living the best of lives.”

Wood

The company stated: “Wood is a global leader in consulting and engineering across energy and the built environment, helping to unlock solutions to some of the world’s most critical challenges.

“We provide consulting, projects and operations solutions in more than 60 countries, employing around 40,000 people.”

Global Energy Group

The company said: “We implemented an inclusive leadership development programme designed to support all levels of talent from across our business, from emerging leaders through to executive teams – over 650 people have benefited from support during their development journey.

“People really are our business, we get our energy from motivating and supporting our team members to be the best versions of themselves, which has supported progressive cultural growth throughout our business.”

Award sponsor RelyOn Nutec delivers a range of innovative safety services to high-risk industries globally.

With a legacy in safety training that spans over three decades, the copmany is utilising new technologies to deliver ever more effective and efficient solutions, designed to develop a competent workforce and support clients through energy transition and beyond.

RelyOn Nutec regional solutions manager Faye Sherriffs said: “As a global provider of workforce training, compliance and competence solutions, sponsoring the Tremendous Learning and Development category at the Cherries Awards is a great fit for our organisation.

“Good luck to all the finalists.”

cHeRries conference – tickets available

Before the awards ceremony, the cHeRries conference in association with Mattioli Woods will take place.

It will feature a number of guest speakers including Scottish Paralympian Samantha Kinghorn.

There will be five sessions held throughout the day and the event will be hosted by experienced HR consultant and cHeRries judge, Sylvia Halkerston.

An exhibition will also be held throughout the day giving guest the chance to network with other HR professionals.

The event will run from 8.30am-4pm and lunch will be provided.

Tickets can be purchased at www.cherriesconference.co.uk

