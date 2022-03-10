cHeRries Awards: Tremendous Learning and Development finalists revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The three finalists in the running for the cHeRries Tremendous Learning and Development award have been revealed.

This accolade, sponsored by RelyOn Nutec, will be presented to either an individual or team who has demonstrated a strong commitment to designing and delivering innovative and cohesive learning and development programmes.

It may be for a one-off project or for transformational sustainable learning and development within the past 12 months.

Celebrate the best in HR

This year’s awards ceremony, in association with Mattioli Woods, will be held at P&J Live, on March 24.

Twenty-two individuals, teams and employers have been selected to go forward to the awards night celebrating successes and examples of excellence in the fields of human resources, recruitment and training in Scotland.

The shortlist for Tremendous Learning and Development are: VSA, Wood and Global Energy Group.

VSA

It said: “VSA has been at the forefront of providing vital care and support to the vulnerable people in our community living across Aberdeen for over 150 years.

“Equipping our staff with the relevant skills and knowledge, together with confidence in their ability, is therefore key in enabling them to deliver the very best of care in support of people living the best of lives.”

Wood

The company stated: “Wood is a global leader in consulting and engineering across energy and the built environment, helping to unlock solutions to some of the world’s most critical challenges.

“We provide consulting, projects and operations solutions in more than 60 countries, employing around 40,000 people.”

Global Energy Group

The company said: “We implemented an inclusive leadership development programme designed to support all levels of talent from across our business, from emerging leaders through to executive teams – over 650 people have benefited from support during their development journey.

“People really are our business, we get our energy from motivating and supporting our team members to be the best versions of themselves, which has supported progressive cultural growth throughout our business.”

Award sponsor RelyOn Nutec delivers a range of innovative safety services to high-risk industries globally.

With a legacy in safety training that spans over three decades, the copmany is utilising new technologies to deliver ever more effective and efficient solutions, designed to develop a competent workforce and support clients through energy transition and beyond.

RelyOn Nutec regional solutions manager Faye Sherriffs said: “As a global provider of workforce training, compliance and competence solutions, sponsoring the Tremendous Learning and Development category at the Cherries Awards is a great fit for our organisation.

“Good luck to all the finalists.”

cHeRries conference – tickets available

Before the awards ceremony, the cHeRries conference in association with Mattioli Woods will take place.

It will feature a number of guest speakers including Scottish Paralympian Samantha Kinghorn.

There will be five sessions held throughout the day and the event will be hosted by experienced HR consultant and cHeRries judge, Sylvia Halkerston.

An exhibition will also be held throughout the day giving guest the chance to network with other HR professionals.

The event will run from 8.30am-4pm and lunch will be provided.

Tickets can be purchased at www.cherriesconference.co.uk