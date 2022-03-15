cHeRries Awards: Terrific team of the year finalists in the spotlight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
cHeRries Awards: Terrific team of the year finalists in the spotlight

By Kelly Wilson
March 15 2022, 6.00am Updated: March 15 2022, 9.04am
Terrific Team of the Year cHeRries finalists
The finalists for the Terrific Team of the Year have been revealed.

Three HR teams are hoping to land the honour of being declared “terrific” at the prestigious cHeRries Awards.

The ceremony, in association with Mattioli Woods, will take place on March 24 at P&J Live, Aberdeen.

Twenty two individuals, teams and employers have been selected to go forward to the awards night celebrating successes and examples of excellence in the fields of human resources, recruitment and training in Scotland.

Celebration of success

The Terrific Team of the Year, sponsored by Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), will be won by either an established HR team or a team which has been formed to complete a specific HR project.

The winner must have successfully partnered with the wider organisation to achieve functional or cross functional success and innovation and collaboration.

The shortlist for Terrific Team of the Year are: Peterson – HR and Core29 Business Intelligence Team; University of Aberdeen HR team; and Wood – People & Organisation, Professional Services – UK team

Peterson – HR and Core29 Business Intelligence Team

The company said: “Peterson is a world-leading, innovative and highly trusted international energy logistics and supply chain solutions company, driven by a passion to lead the way in transforming how industry plans, manages and executes the movement of critical resources globally.

“The company is part of a wider group, Peterson Control Union (PCU), operating in over 70 countries with 6,000 people globally.

“Our HR team has worked together with our Core29 Business Intelligence team to deliver a digital Performance Review App and suite of real time people analytics which supports decision making and unburdens us from process.”

University of Aberdeen – HR Team

The University of Aberdeen was founded in 1495 making it Scotland’s third-oldest university.

The University is consistently ranked among the top 200 universities in the world and is ranked within the top 20 universities in the United Kingdom.

It said: “The HR Team at the university comprises a wide range of activity within three sections – HR employment services & systems, HR partnership and HR specialist services.

“They cover transactional activity (recruitment and HR administrative activity), partnering (with dedicated HR support for each school and directorate area), support with immigration and internationalisation activities (including our campus in Qatar), systems development, HR policy/strategy, staff development and equality, diversity and inclusion.”

Wood – People & Organisation, Professional Services – UK Team

The company said: “The team have successfully transitioned from a traditional HR model to a brand new centralised agile operating model adopting the KANBAN Methodology, using JIRA Software.

“This change has enabled more flexibility to scale & pivot HR resources in response to changing business priorities, ensuring greater consistency across the business.

“As a result the team have become more efficient in how they manage the work and the model also creates new opportunities for development for all by encouraging the sharing of resources and reducing duplication of effort across business units to achieve efficiencies.

“All this whilst working 100% remotely without any detriment to the business or service level delivery as the changes have been implemented which is a testimony to the team that made this happen.”

cHeRries conference – tickets on sale now

Before the awards ceremony, the cHeRries conference in association with Mattioli Woods will take place.

It will feature a number of guest speakers including Scottish Paralympian Samantha Kinghorn.

There will be five sessions held throughout the day and the event will be hosted by experienced HR consultant and cHeRries judge, Sylvia Halkerston.

An exhibition will also be held throughout the day giving guest the chance to network with other HR professionals.

The event will run from 8.30am-4pm and lunch will be provided.

Tickets can be purchased at www.cherriesconference.co.uk

