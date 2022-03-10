Loganair adds £3.95 to each flight to pay for rising cost of oil and gas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Loganair adds £3.95 to each flight to pay for rising cost of oil and gas

By Erikka Askeland
March 10 2022, 5.00pm Updated: March 10 2022, 5.17pm
Loganair adds an extra £3.95 each way to mitigate impact of rising oil and gas price
Loganair adds an extra £3.95 each way to mitigate impact of rising oil and gas price

Loganair passengers will be charged an extra £3.95 each way to mitigate the £4.7 million impact of rising oil and gas prices.

The price hikes will be in place on flights booked from 21 March but that no fuel surcharge will apply to existing bookings already made.

The regional airline said the surcharge would not apply to routes subsidised through a public service obligation (PSO).

This means trips from Glasgow to Barra, Tiree and Campbeltown and routes within Shetland, Orkney, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and Argyll & Bute are exempt.

Oil supply squeeze

Overall oil prices have reached record highs as Western economies seek to punish Russia for its bombardment of Ukraine.

Sanctions imposed on Russia have caused fears of a shortage of oil and gas, which in turn has driven up the price of oil.

The added costs will be unwelcome for passengers as all across the UK people face a cost of living crisis.

But Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles insisted the airline had “no option” but to add the extra charge.

Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles had “no option” but to increase prices.

He said the rising costs of fuel will add £4.7m to the airline’s annual costs which he said was “simply impossible to absorb” – particularly as the hard hit aviation sector emerges from loss of business during the pandemic.

He insisted the charges were “transparent” – the higher cost will be included in the headline price displayed when selecting flights on the Loganair website – but “for full clarity” will be shown separately once flights have been selected into the customer’s on-line “basket”.

He also pledged to reduce or remove the charge when the market recovered.

The firm said that if the price of Brent Crude Oil falls below $110 per barrel for six consecutive weeks, the surcharge will be halved; if it falls further, below $85 per barrel for six consecutive weeks, then it will be removed completely.

A flight on a Loganair Embraer 135 will cost more for as long as oil prices stay high.

Mr Hinkles said: “This isn’t something that we wished to do, nor is it a step that we have taken lightly.

“Although it will be unwelcome, I trust that this represents a transparent response to worldwide circumstances which is preferable to an opaque, and permanent, increase in basic air fares.”

He said “many other international airlines have already taken this step”.

In a presentation to the Shetland External Transport Forum, he added: “The tragedy of war in Ukraine is all too apparent, and the human consequences of that are clearly – and dreadfully – visible.

The war in Ukraine has been “dreadfully visible” – picture shows aftermath of a strike in Mariupol at a maternity hospital Via Dmytro Gurin, Ukrainian MP, on Twitter.

“Last week, Loganair made contact with councils and regional Governments of the communities it serves to offer assistance with free travel across its route network for people displaced by the conflict.”

Offer to help ‘any way we can’

He said: “We stand ready to help in any way we can, and we’ve developed contingency plans to deploy our freighter aircraft to fly medical or humanitarian aid directly from Scotland to locations in eastern Poland if the need arises.

“We have also taken every possible step to ensure that none of our supplier base or trading links benefit Russia or Russian interests in any way.

“I’m confident that there were, and are, no such links in place.”

Consequences

Mr Hinkles recently admitted the airline had survived “the most challenging” year in its history.

The airline was starting to show signs of recovery as it announced plans to resume direct flights between Aberdeen and Oslo this summer, three years after having axed the route.

However this was weeks before Russia invaded its neighbour.

Mr Hinkles added further explanation on the impact of the rise in oil price on the industry.

“The economic consequences of the war are also being felt keenly across the airline industry and the entire economy, given the very significant rise in worldwide fuel prices in recent days,” he said.

“Loganair has already fixed the price for over 50% of its expected fuel volume for the 12 months from 1 April 2022 using financial hedging instruments.

“For the remainder of our fuel volume, the rise in global oil prices equates to an additional cost of £4.7 million in the coming year at today’s oil price.

“It is simply impossible for us to absorb this impact, especially where airlines including Loganair still face significant uncertainty over the pace of recovery in passenger numbers from the pandemic.

“We’ve realistically no option but to introduce a fuel surcharge on new ticket sales, which will apply to new sales from 21 March onwards.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier