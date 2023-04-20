cHeRries Awards 2023: Our finalists revealed

The Press and Journal is delighted to reveal the finalists in the cHeRries Awards 2023, held in association with Mattioli Woods.
A total of 30 individuals, teams and employers have been selected to go forward to the awards night celebrating successes and examples of excellence in the fields of human resources, recruitment and training in Scotland.
The Top cHeRry Award for Outstanding Contribution, sponsored by Mattioli Woods, will be unveiled on the night.
This year’s glittering event will be held at P&J Live, on June 8, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.
cHeRries 2023 judging process
Judges this year were faced with some tough decisions when making the all important decision.
Mattioli Wooods senior employee benefits consultant Kate Mountain said: “It was a brilliant day meeting all the nominees. Their high calibre meant choosing the winners was a challenge.”
Burness Paull partner, Andrew Knight, said: “The submissions this year were of an exceptionally high quality and those selected for interview did not disappoint.
“It was fantastic to hear about all of the brilliant HR initiatives which are ongoing across the north-east of Scotland.
“Those selected for awards are thoroughly deserving winners.”
CHeRries 2023 finalists
The finalists are:
Culture Transformation Project of the Year, sponsored by Hunter Adams
Management Board & HR Teams, ASCO
HR Team, Neptune Energy
Appreciate Team, Worley
Employer of the Year, sponsored by Stork
Aker Solutions
McGregor Consultants
WM Donald
HR Leader of the Year, sponsored by Pinsent Masons
Katherine Webster – HR Manager Employee Engagement, Stork
Kathryn McLeod – Talent Acquisition Portfolio Manager, Worley
Rachel O’Donnell – HR Manager, WM Donald
HR Professional of the Year, sponsored by Brodies
Brogan McPherson – HR Advisor, Exceed
Kelly Paddon – HR Business Partner/EDI Ambassador, Bilfinger UK
Laura Hardie – Occupational Health & Wellbeing Advisor, Bilfinger UK
Manju Beena- HR Business Partner, Core Laboratories
Learning & Development of the Year, sponsored by RelyOn Nutec
Training & Competency Team, Bilfinger UK
Stork
HR & Operations Team, WM Donald
Local HeRo of the Year, sponsored by WM Donald
Kelly Paddon – HR Business Partner/EDI Ambassador, Bilfinger UK
Neve McPherson – HR Administrator, Peterson Energy Logistics
Ross Jolly – Lead Technical Recruiter/AYP Founder, Global E&C
Rising Star of the Year, sponsored by Bilfinger UK
Ellie Reidford – HCT Solutions HR Partner, Baker Hughes
Lee Bowen – HR Administrator, Carnoustie Golf Links
Natalie Angus – HR Coordinator, CRC Evans
Yvonne McHardy – HR Advisor, Aberdeenshire Council
Team of the Year, sponsored by CIPD
Recruitment Team, Bilfinger UK
HR Team, CRC Evans
UK Operations Resourcing Team, Wood
Wellbeing in the Workplace of the Year, sponsored by Lang & Co
HR Team, Absoft
HR Department, Carnoustie Golf Links
Occupational Health Team, Stork
HR & Communications, Subsea7
Tickets can be purchased online at www.cherriesawards.co.uk