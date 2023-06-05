Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
The former Scotland rugby star hoping to inspire Dundee talent of tomorrow

Phil Godman hopes youngsters are inspired to take up sport like he was by a former Scotland footballer.

By Gavin Harper
Phil Godman celebrates after steering Scotland to a historic win over Australia in 2009.
Phil Godman celebrates after steering Scotland to a historic win over Australia in 2009. Image: SNS.

A former Scotland rugby international hopes his Dundee-based coaching business will help to inspire the talent of tomorrow.

Phil Godman won 23 caps for Scotland between 2005 and 2010 and guided Scotland to a first win over Australia in 27 years in 2009.

He also turned out for Edinburgh – with whom he reached a European Cup semi-final, London Scottish and Newcastle Falcons before retiring in 2015.

Now 41, Phil lives in Broughty Ferry and set up his own business, 5Star Sport, in 2017. It offers a range of coaching clinics in rugby and hockey across Tayside.

They include week-long coaching camps for youngsters aspiring to follow in Phil’s footsteps.

Phil Godman now runs 5Star Sport
Phil Godman now runs 5Star Sport. Image: 5Star Sport.

They also feature special guest appearances – with current Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie among the most recent.

Launch of Dundee coaching business

Phil said he decided to launch the business after trying his hand at a number of options during the latter stages of his rugby career.

He said: “When I was with Newcastle I had a serious knee injury and was out for about a year-and-a-half.

“During that time I tried a lot of things that I thought I might like – insurance and business – but after giving them a go, realised they were not for me.”

Instead, Phil decided to set up 5Star Sport, which he runs alongside being Head of Elite Sport at the High School of Dundee.

5 Star Sports runs rugby and hockey coaching clinics. Image: 5 Star Sports.

Phil, a talented youth footballer, was himself inspired to pursue a career in professional sport after attending a coaching clinic run by ex-Scotland footballer Ian St John.

He added: “When I was younger, I went to an Ian St John football camp. I just absolutely loved it.

“That was always in the back of my head. I like working at school, but I wanted to do my own thing as well.

“I really enjoy it – and I enjoy giving something back.”

‘Unrivalled’ experience from 5 Star Sports

Phil explained how he manages his responsibilities at the school and running the business.

“When I set the business up, I knew I’d have the school holidays,” he added.

“When we started the business off, we did summer and Easter camps, and we still do that.

“A lot of parents ask for half-term but we’ve kept the camps to Easter and the summer.

“We’ve launched masterclass workshops, and we run them in May. That opens things up to kids who can’t make a full week’s camp.

“It’s just about getting exposure to as many kids as possible.”

Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie was a recent guest at a coaching camp
Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie was a recent guest at a coaching camp. Image: 5 Star Sports.

Phil admits the camps are a “premium” – costing £250 for a week. However, he says the experience he offers is “unrivalled”.

He added: “We offer a five-day camp and we’ve kept that the same all through Covid.

“It’s priced at that point because it’s a premium product. However, we do these workshops to try and make it accessible.

“We’re not a charity, but I’ve been very fortunate in what I’ve done and I want to give those kids an amazing experience.”

