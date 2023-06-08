cHeRries Awards 2023: All the winners revealed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The best in the field of HR came together to celebrate the prestigious cHeRries Awards 2023.

It was a celebration of excellence in the field of human resources, training and recruitment, enjoyed by all at the P&J Live.

The cHeRries Awards, in association with Mattioli Woods, were hosted by experienced broadcaster Jackie Bird.

The night got underway with a speech from Press & Journal and Evening Express editor Craig Walker before the prizegiving.

He said: “There is so much fantastic work being carried out by HR professionals every single day, which is why it’s great to celebrate those achievements.

“Thank you to our finalists. We wouldn’t have these awards without you all doing great work across your profession. It was a tough day for our judging panel so to make it this stage is a great achievement.”

cHeRries Awards 2023 winners

After a tough judging process it was time for all the winners to be announced.

Learning & Development of the Year, sponsored by RelyOn Nutec

Winner: HR & Operations team, WM Donald

HR Professional of the Year, sponsored by Brodies

Winner: Manjusree Beena, HR business partner, Core Laboratories

Team of the Year, sponsored by CIPD

Winner: HR team, CRC Evans

Culture Transformation Project of the Year, sponsored by Hunter Adams

Winner: Management board & HR teams, ASCO

Wellbeing in the Workplace of the Year, sponsored by Lang & Co

Winner: HR department, Carnoustie Golf Links

Local HeRo of the Year, sponsored by WM Donald

Winner: Neve McPherson, Peterson Energy Logistics

HR Leader of the Year, sponsored by Pinsent Masons

Winner: Rachel O’Donnell, HR manager, WM Donald

Rising Star of the Year, sponsored by Bilfinger UK

Winner: Lee Bowen, HR administrator, Carnoustie Golf Links

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Stork

Winner: WM Donald

The Top cHeRy Award, sponsored by Mattioli Woods

Winner: Dean Hunter, owner and founder of Hunter Adams.

Originally a global HR director in oil and gas, Mr Hunter was part of an entrepreneurial team who effected a management buy-out of a global oil services company, a team who later sold the business for nearly four times the original purchase price five years later.

He then led the integration of the company into a major oil and gas services PLC firm.

An expert in business growth, values, culture and engagement, Mr Hunter has worked across most continents leading HR teams; focusing on how HR can contribute to business growth and ultimately bottom line profitability.

He created Hunter Adams in 2011 to provide the marketplace with “commercial HR”.

Collecting his award Mr Hunter said: “I am very honoured to receive this award. Being nominated by your own team for this prestigious award and to have it endorsed by your industry peers really is something very special.

“This is a poignant year for me turning fifty and my twenty fifth year in HR.

“In those twenty five years, I have had two main jobs, more families than jobs to be honest, I have been very lucky.

“One of the things I have enjoyed most in my career is developing others and watching their careers fly. It’s great to see many of my past team now as senior HR leaders.”

Danced the night away at cHeRries Awards

Entertainment throughout the evening was provided by the fabulous Waterfront Band, Essential Elton John and then finally a superb silent disco.

Speaking about the success of the evening Mattioli Woods employee benefits team director, Sean Westwood, said: “Mattioli Woods is proud to support The Cherries Awards and celebrate the success of all award winners and those shortlisted. Congratulations!”

cHeRries conference

Earlier in the day people gathered for the cHeRries conference, in association with Mattioli Woods, which delivered insights and practical advice in areas such as training, recruitment and organisational effectiveness.

Delegates also heard about the many benefits to business of diversity and inclusion, as well as the keynote speech from diversity champion Samantha Jayne Nelson.