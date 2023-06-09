cHeRries Awards 2023: Best 50 pictures from glittering ceremony

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The cHeRries Awards 2023 took place at P&J Live in Aberdeen last night – and our photographers were there to capture pictures of the whole thing.

The best and brightest in the world of HR came together to enjoy themselves at the glittering ceremony.

There were 10 prizes given out to recognise the hard work, dedication and commitment from the HR professionals across the region.

We’ve put together this gallery from the night, which was backed by sponsors Mattioli Woods, so take a look through and see if you can spot yourself (or your friends, family or colleagues).

Before the event

Our photographers took a few shots of the venue before the evening started.

Drinks reception

The 2023 cHeRries Awards kicked off with a drinks reception, with guests arriving at the venue from 6.30pm.

This was the first opportunity for our photographers to capture the great and the good of the world of HR letting their hair down.

The hosts

Thursday night’s cHeRries Awards ceremony was hosted by Jackie Bird.

The night got underway with a speech from Press & Journal and Evening Express editor Craig Walker before the prizegiving.

Guest tables

Our photograpers got around as many tables as they could over the course of the evening – between awards and the delicious three-course dinner – and got the guests at each to pose for photos.

Is your table featured below?

Winners

Dancing the night away

Entertainment throughout the evening was provided by the fabulous Waterfront Band, Essential Elton John and then finally a superb silent disco.