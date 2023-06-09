Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
cHeRries Awards 2023: Best 50 pictures from glittering ceremony

Our photographers were there to capture every moment of the prestigious awards.

By Kelly Wilson
It was a night of celebrations at the cHeRries Awards. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The cHeRries Awards 2023 took place at P&J Live in Aberdeen last night – and our photographers were there to capture pictures of the whole thing.

The best and brightest in the world of HR came together to enjoy themselves at the glittering ceremony.

There were 10 prizes given out to recognise the hard work, dedication and commitment from the HR professionals across the region.

We’ve put together this gallery from the night, which was backed by sponsors Mattioli Woods, so take a look through and see if you can spot yourself (or your friends, family or colleagues).

Before the event

Our photographers took a few shots of the venue before the evening started.

Drinks reception

The 2023 cHeRries Awards kicked off with a drinks reception, with guests arriving at the venue from 6.30pm.

This was the first opportunity for our photographers to capture the great and the good of the world of HR letting their hair down.

Claire Scott, Alison Young, Gemma Taylor, Sarah Munro. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Glen Schreuder, Kirst Fletcher, Neve McPherson, Paddy Tomlinson. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Susan Nicoll, Stevie Allan, Marie Simpson, Libby Munro, Tegan Kemp. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Jenna Allan, Laura Scott, Susan Walker, Sharon Murray, Marian Wilson. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Emma Millar, Fayona Antczak, Hayley Strachan, Louise Barclay. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Debbie McFarlane, Jade Ritchie, Catherine Liebnitz. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Susan Robb, Anika Brannen, Jennifer Strachan. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rachel Pugh, Rebecca Lynch. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Saxophonist Gareth Thomson entertained at the drinks reception. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The hosts

Thursday night’s cHeRries Awards ceremony was hosted by Jackie Bird.

The night got underway with a speech from Press & Journal and Evening Express editor Craig Walker before the prizegiving.

Jackie Bird was host for the evening,  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Craig Walker Press & Journal and Evening Express editor. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean Westwood from cHeRries sponsor Mattioli Woods. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Guest tables

Our photograpers got around as many tables as they could over the course of the evening – between awards and the delicious three-course dinner – and got the guests at each to pose for photos.

Is your table featured below?

Hunter Adams. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Hunter Adams. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
WM Donald. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Mattioli Woods. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Mattioli Woods. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
WM Donald. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Pinsent Masons. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
RelyOn Nutec. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Winners

Local HeRo of the Year winner Neve McPherson, Peterson Energy Logistics. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rising Star of the Year winner Lee Bowen, Carnoustie Golf Links.<br />Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
HR Professional of the Year winner Manjusree Beena, Core Laboratories. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
HR Leader of the Year winner Rachel O’Donnell, WM Donald. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Top cHeRry Award winner Dean Hunter. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Host Jackie Bird with the Winners. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Dancing the night away

Entertainment throughout the evening was provided by the fabulous Waterfront Band, Essential Elton John and then finally a superb silent disco.

Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Band Waterfront. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

