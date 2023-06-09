Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Thunderstorms set to hit parts of Perthshire and Fife – but heatwave on way

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for Sunday.

By Ben MacDonald
Lightning is forecast. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Lightning is forecast. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Thunderstorms are set to hit parts of Perthshire and Fife this weekend – but a heatwave is heading for the region next week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms from noon until 9pm on Sunday.

The warning covers large parts of Perthshire – including the likes of Pitlochry and Crieff – along with the western edge of Fife.

Weather warning across Perthshire and Fife
The warning covers parts of Perthshire and Fife. Image: Met Office

Forecasters say that while most places will be largely dry, heavy rain and hail are likely to develop in some places.

The Met Office has warned there is a “small chance” homes and business could be damaged or flooded quickly.

This could also potentially cause power cuts.

Temperatures could hit 24°C next week

The warning comes as forecasters predict a warm weekend in the area, with temperatures reaching up to 21°C in Fife.

And things will be heating up even more next week, with highs of up to 24°C expected on Monday and Tuesday across large parts of the kingdom and Tayside.

Things will be slightly cooler in coastal areas but the likes of Dundee and Kirkcaldy could still see the mercury hitting 20°C.

It is also expected to stay dry and mainly sunny throughout the week.

