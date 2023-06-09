Thunderstorms set to hit parts of Perthshire and Fife – but heatwave on way

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thunderstorms are set to hit parts of Perthshire and Fife this weekend – but a heatwave is heading for the region next week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms from noon until 9pm on Sunday.

The warning covers large parts of Perthshire – including the likes of Pitlochry and Crieff – along with the western edge of Fife.

Forecasters say that while most places will be largely dry, heavy rain and hail are likely to develop in some places.

The Met Office has warned there is a “small chance” homes and business could be damaged or flooded quickly.

This could also potentially cause power cuts.

Temperatures could hit 24°C next week

The warning comes as forecasters predict a warm weekend in the area, with temperatures reaching up to 21°C in Fife.

And things will be heating up even more next week, with highs of up to 24°C expected on Monday and Tuesday across large parts of the kingdom and Tayside.

Things will be slightly cooler in coastal areas but the likes of Dundee and Kirkcaldy could still see the mercury hitting 20°C.

It is also expected to stay dry and mainly sunny throughout the week.