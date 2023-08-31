Dundee chiropodist to put his feet up after 31 years in business

A well-known Dundee chiropodist will shut its doors next week after 31 years in business.

Thomas Kane, owner of Thomas Kane Chiropodist on Clepington Road, has decided now is the right time to retire.

The 65-year-old had hoped someone would take the business on, however a lack of interest means its door will close.

How Thomas Kane landed on chiropodist career

Thomas said a conversation with his careers advisor left him with a few options.

The suggestion of a chiropodist brought up memories from his growing up in Paisley.

He said: “I told my career advisor that I wanted to work inside and get paid to do it.

“My memory jogged back to driving past this big house when I was young which had a sign saying qualified chiropodist.

“I later found out he only had the house through inheritance, it feels like I was sold a lie!

“I qualified in 1979 and had a few different roles before I decided to open my own business.

“It was a chance to have a go with my own ideas and I thought ‘I fancy a bit of that’.”

Previous roles for Thomas included working in a diabetic clinic and he believes he made the right choice opening the business in 1993.

He added: “There hasn’t been a single day where I’ve woke up and dreaded going to work.

“I’ve really enjoyed my job and of course that makes a big difference.”

Customer community

Thomas said over the years the clinic’s customers “became more than just customers.”

He said: “The people who come here are like a community.

“Customers are absolutely everything to businesses and its no different here.

“I’ve made close friends through doing this and manage to have some personal connections, which is great. I’m really grateful for all of the support.”

The business was set to shut one week earlier, but Thomas felt he needed the extra week to be able to get to as many customers as possible.

He added: “People have been coming here for decades.

“I was going to close on September 1 but a lot of my longstanding clients would have missed out and I didn’t want that.

“It’s a shame no one is going to take over, I had touted the business and hoped someone would as it will be a big miss, especially for the customers.”

Thomas, who is retiring due to his age, has four children Kathryn, Kieran, Clare and Holly.

Along with his wife, Maureen, the family say they are “so proud of what he’s achieved over the years and know now that he deserves a well earned rest now.”

Thomas Kane Chiropodist will close on September 8.