Perth diversions branded ‘magical mystery tour’ as roadworks signs spark confusion

There are claims a series of “confusing” diversion signs in Perth are sending drivers on a “magical mystery tour”.

Several signs on Marshall Place, which are just yards apart, point drivers in three different directions.

The signs are in place due to a series of roadworks in the area, including sewer work on Tay Street.

A symbol on each sign relates to a different diversion route.

But locals say the signs, which are all yellow in colour and on a short stretch of road, are confusing for those who do not know the city.

One nearby resident said: “The mess the diversion signs are making in the city centre is embarrassing.

“People who aren’t local will be totally scuppered.”

One driver heading out of the city towards Auchterarder on Thursday hit out.

She told The Courier: “These signs don’t make sense. What way do you go?”

Mille Rodger, a shop assistant at nearby Quince and Cook, is learning to drive – and says the signs are “confusing”.

‘Difficult to know what’s happening’ with Perth roadworks diversions

She said: “Trying to memorise every sign is difficult so when there are signs that aren’t clear that makes it harder.

“The overall work going on across Perth is very confusing as well, it can be difficult to know what’s happening.”

And Marie McMenemy, who works at Ashley Ann Kitchens on Princes Street, told The Courier: “They need to get it sorted. How are you supposed to make sense of that?”

Perth Lib Dem councillor Peter Barrett likened the confusion to the words of famous songs.

He said: “Confused? You will be.

“I think this is part of a new city centre attraction: Perth’s Magical Mystery Tour, or as the song goes, ‘It’s not where you start but where you finish’.

“But in all seriousness, you have to know where you want to go.

“One diversion will lead you to the Shore Road and the other to the city centre and Queens Bridge while Scottish Water’s sewer replacement works are going on in Tay Street.”

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council says one of the signs related to an emergency closure, and it was “not possible to avoid the diversions conflicting with each other”.

The spokesperson added: “We do apologise for any confusion caused.

“When there are conflicting diversions in place, one set of signs will have a clear mark in place, such as a spot or square, to indicate which route should be followed.

“We appreciate these can be confusing to motorists and regularly monitor diversion routes to ensure they are as clear as possible and we will continue to do this while roadworks are under way in Perth.”