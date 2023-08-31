Perth diversions branded ‘magical mystery tour’ as roadworks signs spark confusion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth diversions branded ‘magical mystery tour’ as roadworks signs spark confusion

Several signs on Marshall Place, which are just yards apart, point drivers in different directions.

By Chloe Burrell
Diversion signs pointing drivers in different directions on Marshall Place in Perth have been branded confusing
Diversion signs pointing drivers in different directions on Marshall Place in Perth have been branded confusing. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson

There are claims a series of “confusing” diversion signs in Perth are sending drivers on a “magical mystery tour”.

Several signs on Marshall Place, which are just yards apart, point drivers in three different directions.

The signs are in place due to a series of roadworks in the area, including sewer work on Tay Street.

A symbol on each sign relates to a different diversion route.

But locals say the signs, which are all yellow in colour and on a short stretch of road, are confusing for those who do not know the city.

One driver’s photo showed the signs in close proximity to each other. Image: Supplied

One nearby resident said: “The mess the diversion signs are making in the city centre is embarrassing.

“People who aren’t local will be totally scuppered.”

One driver heading out of the city towards Auchterarder on Thursday hit out.

She told The Courier: “These signs don’t make sense. What way do you go?”

Mille Rodger, a shop assistant at nearby Quince and Cook, is learning to drive – and says the signs are “confusing”.

‘Difficult to know what’s happening’ with Perth roadworks diversions

She said: “Trying to memorise every sign is difficult so when there are signs that aren’t clear that makes it harder.

“The overall work going on across Perth is very confusing as well, it can be difficult to know what’s happening.”

And Marie McMenemy, who works at Ashley Ann Kitchens on Princes Street, told The Courier: “They need to get it sorted. How are you supposed to make sense of that?”

Perth Lib Dem councillor Peter Barrett likened the confusion to the words of famous songs.

Peter Barrett.
Councillor Peter Barrett. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

He said: “Confused? You will be.

“I think this is part of a new city centre attraction: Perth’s Magical Mystery Tour, or as the song goes, ‘It’s not where you start but where you finish’.

“But in all seriousness, you have to know where you want to go.

“One diversion will lead you to the Shore Road and the other to the city centre and Queens Bridge while Scottish Water’s sewer replacement works are going on in Tay Street.”

Which way to go? Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council says one of the signs related to an emergency closure, and it was “not possible to avoid the diversions conflicting with each other”.

The spokesperson added: “We do apologise for any confusion caused.

“When there are conflicting diversions in place, one set of signs will have a clear mark in place, such as a spot or square, to indicate which route should be followed.

“We appreciate these can be confusing to motorists and regularly monitor diversion routes to ensure they are as clear as possible and we will continue to do this while roadworks are under way in Perth.”

