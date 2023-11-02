New Dundee tech school from city firm helping create 150 jobs

Dundee financial services firm Embark has opened a new tech school in the city.

The training facility is housed within Embark’s West Marketgait offices.

It has recruited 12 graduates and career changers into junior software developer roles.

Recruitment for the school is supported by an eight-week training programme, in association with QA and Embark fintech specialists.

This facility is the latest part of a wider initiative, started in 2020, which aims to create 150 new jobs in Dundee.

Why Embark tech school makes ‘perfect sense’ in Dundee

Jackie Leiper, chief executive of Embark Group, said: “Dundee is world renowned as a centre of excellence for digital skills and innovation.

“It makes perfect sense for us to nurture future talent right here in the city.

“I’m really excited about launching Embark’s first school dedicated to bringing more young people into fintech roles, which will increase the digital skills base in the local economy.

“For companies like ours to grow and provide customers with first class digital services it’s essential we have a pipeline of talented and skilled software developers.

“I’m looking forward to inducting our first intake of students in a few weeks’ time.”

The school will help solve skills and recruitment challenges for technology businesses.

It will aim to fill the gap in training for graduates and new starters interested in a career in the technology industry.

The programme is designed to plug participants into the Embark business in Dundee for the long term, providing them with the necessary skills.

Embark training centre supporting Dundee jobs

Embark has previously expressed its desire to create a financial hub outside Scotland’s central belt.

Since becoming part of Lloyds Banking Group in 2022, Embark has continued to increase its investment in the local area.

It has made Dundee its largest office in the UK with around 200 colleagues.

The tech school is also being supported by Scottish Enterprise,

Mark Newlands from Scottish Enterprise said: “The facility will help ensure future employees have the right skills for the role.

“It will provide them with the latest expertise and knowledge to support Scotland’s fintech sector.”