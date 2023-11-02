New Dundee tech school from city firm helping create 150 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Dundee tech school from city firm helping create 150 jobs

By Gavin Harper
The outside of Embark's premises at West Marketgait in Dundee.
Embark's premises at West Marketgait in Dundee.

Dundee financial services firm Embark has opened a new tech school in the city.

The training facility is housed within Embark’s West Marketgait offices.

It has recruited 12 graduates and career changers into junior software developer roles.

Recruitment for the school is supported by an eight-week training programme, in association with QA and Embark fintech specialists.

This facility is the latest part of a wider initiative, started in 2020, which aims to create 150 new jobs in Dundee.

Why Embark tech school makes ‘perfect sense’ in Dundee

Jackie Leiper, chief executive of Embark Group, said: “Dundee is world renowned as a centre of excellence for digital skills and innovation.

“It makes perfect sense for us to nurture future talent right here in the city.

“I’m really excited about launching Embark’s first school dedicated to bringing more young people into fintech roles, which will increase the digital skills base in the local economy.

“For companies like ours to grow and provide customers with first class digital services it’s essential we have a pipeline of talented and skilled software developers.

“I’m looking forward to inducting our first intake of students in a few weeks’ time.”

The school will help solve skills and recruitment challenges for technology businesses.

It will aim to fill the gap in training for graduates and new starters interested in a career in the technology industry.

The programme is designed to plug participants into the Embark business in Dundee for the long term, providing them with the necessary skills.

Embark training centre supporting Dundee jobs

Embark has previously expressed its desire to create a financial hub outside Scotland’s central belt.

Since becoming part of Lloyds Banking Group in 2022, Embark has continued to increase its investment in the local area.

It has made Dundee its largest office in the UK with around 200 colleagues.

The tech school is also being supported by Scottish Enterprise,

Mark Newlands from Scottish Enterprise said: “The facility will help ensure future employees have the right skills for the role.

“It will provide them with the latest expertise and knowledge to support Scotland’s fintech sector.”

