Dundee firm’s 50 new jobs to help turn city into fintech destination

By Gavin Harper
April 25 2022, 5.41am Updated: April 25 2022, 12.32pm
Embark's premises at West Marketgait, Dundee.
Embark's premises at West Marketgait, Dundee.

A tech firm has announced plans to create more than 50 new jobs in Dundee in the coming months as part of its commitment to the city.

Embark is one of the leading UK retirement solutions providers.

It was bought by Lloyds Banking Group for nearly £400 million last summer.

Now the firm will take on more than 50 new staff in Dundee.

A ‘new phase’ for growing Dundee tech firm

Chief executive Peter Docherty said the jobs marked an “exciting new phase” of the company’s journey.

He said: “This is a chance to join a fast-growing, dynamic and progressive financial technology company.

“There are opportunities available for people at all levels and at all stages of life to play their part in driving Embark forward.

Embark chief executive Peter Docherty.

“We are excited by the diverse talent that Dundee has to offer and how it will contribute to our continued development.”

There are a wide range of roles on offer, from entry level administrative roles to IT development, customer services, HR and marketing.

Embark is seeking to hire individuals at all levels and stages of their career

There are part-time options, full training for entry level jobs, hybrid working, flexible working and family-friendly policies.

This announcement is part of Embark’s ambitious growth plans following its acquisition by Lloyds Banking Group.

As part of this, Embark will be focused on delivering a technology roadmap for its investment platform.

It will also be supporting Lloyds Banking Group with its direct-to-consumer investment and robo-advice offerings.

Embark’s commitment to Dundee

Embark Group’s presence in Dundee began with its acquisition of Alliance Trust Savings in late 2019.

It hired more than 50 people last year, complementing the 110 existing colleagues located in the city since 2020.

Embark has also provided sponsorship funding for Embark Dundee.

Scotland’s largest e-bike scheme, as part of its commitment to supporting the local community.

Embark chief executive Peter Docherty and Ride On Dundee city manager Brian Bellman.

The scheme had almost 16,000 users who saved an estimated 95,400m3 of carbon last year. It is set to expand further this year.

Mark Hallan, director of global investment at Scottish Enterprise, said the jobs would be a welcome boost.

He said: “Working with innovative and progressive companies such as Embark in key sectors such as fintech is a priority for Scottish Enterprise.

“We look forward to continuing to support Embark as it continues to grow its presence in Dundee to become a centre of innovation for fintech.”

