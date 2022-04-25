More roadworks set to affect drivers on M90 near Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers near Perth are set to be affected by more roadworks on the M90 this week.

Work is taking place from Monday until Saturday, between 7.30pm and 6.30am each day.

It will affect the motorway around the Craigend junction and Friarton Bridge.

It follows overnight work in the Bridge of Earn area last week, while drivers faced a month of disruption to the east of Perth in February.

This week’s work involves routine maintenance on slip roads, including clearing drains and cutting hedges.

Checks will also be carried out on bridges.

What restrictions will be in place?

Slip roads at the Craigend Interchange will be closed during the work with signed diversions in place.

The Friarton Bridge will stay open but will have alternate lane closures.

No work will be done outside of the scheduled hours and all traffic management will be removed.

‘Plan journey in advance’

Bear Scotland’s Ian Stewart on the M90 roadworks in Perth: “The closure of the slip roads at Craigend Interchange are essential in ensuring safety for motorists and roadworkers.

“Every effort will be made to minimise the duration of the slip road closures each night to limit the disruption to motorists.

“We encourage motorists to plan their journey in advance, check the Traffic Scotland website for real time information before setting out and to follow diversions.”