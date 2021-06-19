Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Hay fever help: Increased demand for health advice as pollen count soars

By Cara Forrester
June 19 2021, 7.00am Updated: October 5 2021, 4.43pm
A woman sneezing in a rapeseed field

Peak grass pollen season across the country means that hay fever sufferers are seeking out advice on remedies like never before. But just what is hay fever and what is the best hay fever treatment?

Shocking figures gathered by Allergy UK reveal half the population now report suffering from hay fever symptoms, almost double previous estimates.

More than a third have developed symptoms for the first time in the last five years and over half are anxious others may mistake their symptoms for signs of Covid-19.

Local pharmacist Jenna Doig, currently at Cadham Pharmacy in Glenrothes, said they have noticed an increase in people looking for help: “Across the board, everywhere, we’ve seen a massive uptake in people looking for treatment for hay fever this year.”

A rapeseed field, which can cause hay fever symptoms
Rapeseed is causing problems for people in rural areas.

What causes hay fever?

There are a number of different factors which have exacerbated the issue, she explains, including pollen variation, which flowers are seasoned and what’s blossoming.

“We’ve had quite strange weather this year so that’s meant the rapeseed flowered a couple of weeks later than normal. People living in rural areas surrounded by rapeseed are being more affected now.

“Standard seasonal flowers and grass are also pollenating which means there’s more pollen in the air.”

Hay fever is usually worse between March and September, especially when it is warm, humid or windy.

Allergy UK states that grass pollen is the most common allergen, but tree and weed pollens can also cause hay fever.

What are the most common hay fever symptoms?

  • sneezing and coughing
  • a runny or blocked nose
  • itchy, red or watery eyes
  • itchy throat, mouth, nose and ears loss of smell
  • pain around your temples and forehead
  • headache
  • earache
  • feeling tired
A woman with hay fever symptoms walking through a rapeseed field
Sneezing and itchy eyes are two hay fever symptoms.

If you have asthma, you might also:

  • have a tight feeling in your chest
  • be short of breath
  • wheeze and cough

What are the best hay fever treatments?

There’s no cure for hay fever but you can do certain things to ease your symptoms:

  • put Vaseline around your nostrils to trap pollen
  • wear wraparound sunglasses to stop pollen getting into your eyes
  • shower and change your clothes after you have been outside to wash pollen off
  • keep windows and doors shut as much as possible
  • vacuum regularly and dust with a damp cloth
  • buy a pollen filter for the air vents in your car and a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter

Your pharmacist can suggest the best treatments – and there’s lots of advice at Allergy UK.

Jenna added: “Depending on their main symptoms, most people manage fairly well with a one-a-day, non drowsy antihistamine.

a woman blowing her nose - one of the most common hay fever symptoms
Speak to your pharmacist for help.

“But if the person is particularly bothered with sneezing or rhinitis – which is an itchy nose – and if if they’re over 18, we’d look at a steroid nasal spray. For runny eyes we could recommend antihistamine eye drops.”

Pharmacies, including Cadham, also offer advanced clinics and Pharmacy First provision for those with more severe symptoms which might not be treatable with standard antihistamine.

And for 20% of people who have such severe hay fever it affects their quality of life and who find other remedies haven’t worked, immunotherapy can be investigated.

Allergy UK has developed a questionnaire to determine if your hay fever could be classed as a severe allergy.

Drivers were also recently reminded to exercise caution when getting behind the wheel because some hayfever treatments may have side effects which could hamper their ability to operate a vehicle properly.

You can track the pollen count in your area on the Met Office website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]