These are the biggest carbon and methane polluters near you

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Environment

These are the biggest carbon and methane polluters near you

By Scott Milne
April 4 2022, 6.00am Updated: April 4 2022, 8.45am
The plant at Mossmorran
The controversial plant at Mossmorran has had a troubled history with flaring problems.

Carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions at industrial sites across Scotland fell by 6% in 2020.

Public body Sepa (Scottish Environment Protection Agency) dropped its latest batch of data on pollution last week.

There’s a lot of information in there, including the amount of greenhouse gas emissions from each “Sepa regulated industrial site” in Scotland.

To save you the horror of going through hundreds of lines of information in Excel documents, we picked out each site in Tayside and Fife responsible for carbon dioxide or methane emissions.

There are sites that put out other substances, but we decided to focus on the most harmful greenhouse gases.

What did we find?

The worst polluters appear to be in Fife — especially when it comes to carbon dioxide emissions.

For Methane, it was more evenly spread out across Tayside and Fife, with several in Angus.

Generally, poultry farms and landfill sites were most likely to emit high levels of methane.

Unsurprisingly, large industrial sites such as Markinch Power Station and Mossmorran (which is actually two facilities, Fife Ethylene Plant and Fife NGL Plant, operating in the same site) are responsible for more carbon dioxide.

Understanding the maps

Sepa has a threshold of emissions that, once breached, need to be reported.

For carbon dioxide this is 10,000,000kg and for methane it’s 10,000kg.

That’s for a site’s entire emissions for 2020.

If a site is green on the map, it means they did not meet that threshold and did not have to report their emissions.

Sites in red have emitted more than the reporting threshold. You can see how much they emitted in the map.

The biggest carbon and methane polluters near you

Here’s the information for carbon dioxide:

And here’s the methane results:

What is the picture like across Scotland?

The release of the data was delayed because of a devastating cyber attack on Christmas Eve 2020.

During the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, all greenhouse gas emissions fell by 6% at regulated sites.

This continues a 13-year trend.

Since 2007, there has been a fall of about 60%.

Jo Green is acting chief executive at Sepa.

She said: “The data reflects both the significant progress we’ve made as a nation… and the progress we all still need to make on a just transition, including Scottish business.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]