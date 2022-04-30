How dirty is your town centre? Perth and Kinross rated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
How dirty is your town centre? Perth and Kinross rated

By Scott Milne
April 30 2022, 6.00am
A street cleaner hard at work in Perth city centre.

With the local elections fast approaching, I headed out to town centres across Tayside and Fife to see how councils are dealing with litter.

Wrapping up the series is my findings from Perth and Kinross.

We published my findings from Dundee, Fife and Angus earlier this week.

These are just a snapshot how a town centre looked on a given day.

So, how were things in Perth and Kinross? Let’s find out.

Perth

Date: April 22, midday

The city centre was looking quite good.

There was the odd bit of rubbish, including a seemingly abandoned unopened 2ltr bottle of lemonade left by someone who was not as thirsty as they thought.

It was soon picked up a street cleaner.

This tucked away bag was about as bad as it got in Perth.

But other than that, the worst case of littering I saw was a tied up plastic bag of rubbish on George Street.

It was sitting behind a wheelie bin, presumably because there was no space inside.

Even that was dealt with respectfully.

Verdict

It seems residents of the Fair City are fair on their local street cleaners.

Fair play.

Kinross

Date April 22, afternoon

One of my most disappointing visits.

It’s a tie between Kinross and Arbroath for the worst town centre.

Which was genuinely surprising, as Kinross is quite picturesque.

Broken glass in Kinross.

One of the first things I saw on my arrival was artist slabs on the ground that read “love” and “kindness is key”.

What a lovely welcome.

However, a stroll down High Street put a dent in the good vibes.

There was broken glass on the pavement. A circus poster on an empty shop window was tattered and blown down the street.

A nice gesture soured.

And there was more than one bakery wrapper lying around.

And as my visit came to an end, I came across another slab on the ground.

I couldn’t make out what it said. Because it was smashed.

Verdict

Disappointing.

Kinross is an otherwise lovely town, but it was really not looking its best when I visited.

How many street cleaners are there in Perth & Kinross?

There are currently 67 workers whose main job is street cleaning.

This number has steadily crept up in the past decade.

In 2012 there were 56 street cleaners and in 2017 there were 62.

‘One of the best performing local authorities’

A Perth & Kinross Council spokesman said: “We want all our residents and visitors to enjoy clean streets when they visit Perth and Kinross and the Council works with the public to prevent littering.

“The council and general public work hard to maintain Perth & Kinross’ streets and surrounding areas, and we consistently see high levels of support for new measures and initiatives tackling litter.”

