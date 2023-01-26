Perth ‘RiverTrack’ system considered as flood-struck communities take action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Perth ‘RiverTrack’ system considered as flood-struck communities take action

By Aileen Robertson
January 26 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 26 2023, 7.41am
Janice Haig is one of the Perth residents behind the flooding meeting.
Perth Community Flood Aid member Janice Haig with the water pumps she regularly needs to use in her garden.

Perth residents faced with repeated flooding have called a meeting as they take matters into their own hands.

Neighbours in the Craigie and Cherrybank areas have set up a new group – Perth Community Flood Aid – to build resilience against adverse weather events.

And they are hoping for a good turnout at a public meeting they are hosting on Saturday.

It takes place at Glenearn Community Campus in Craigie at 12.30pm.

Flooding on Queen Street, Perth, following severe weather in August 2020. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Flooding caused extensive damage to Janice Haig’s Croft Park home in 2020. She says she has to use water pumps to stop levels rising in her garden several times a year.

“The meeting is to discuss helping each other at community level – not local or national government and other agencies,” says Janice.

“All levels of flood prevention, protection and resilience must be dealt with.”

How can Perth Community Flood Aid help?

Janice explains they plan to set up a committee with the aim of applying for funding.

They want to buy equipment such as flood sacks for community use.

One of the Craigie homes affected by flooding. Image: supplied/Sam Lam.

And Janice says they will be working with advice from the Scottish Flood Forum.

“This help could be information and advice on what products to buy, help to prepare for flooding, providing flood protection products to those who cannot afford to buy them themselves and early warning of possible flood events.”

She adds the group is confident of securing funding for a RiverTrack system to provide local residents with their own early warning system.

Ahead of the meeting to discuss local flooding, Janice is urging residents to fill out a questionnaire. This is on Perth Community Flood Aid’s Facebook page.

“The more questionnaires we get back the clearer the picture we will have of the Craigie Burn catchment area community. And the more understanding we will have on how to help improve our flood resilience.”

Meeting to empower residents

Craigie resident Shelley Jeffrey says previous meetings to discuss flooding in the Perth area have been “discouraging”.

Shelley Jeffrey. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

She adds: “There were massive turn outs but very few people got a chance to really be heard or have any sort of immediate response to their problems.

“This meeting will be an opportunity for people to first of all talk about what sort of help they need.

“Then we’ll work together to come up with solutions to help each other.

“There are some larger scale infrastructure issues that we don’t really have control over, but there are masses of things we can do as a community.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Environment

Mandy Cutt has spoken out about the ongoing issues with the solar panels at her house in Guardbridge.
Guardbridge residents demand compensation for faulty solar panels on £8 million eco-estate
Bonnygate in Cupar is an air pollution hot spot
Cupar street named fourth dirtiest in Scotland for air pollution
Flooding in Halbeath on December 30.
Residents fear Halbeath flooding work is only a temporary fix
Members of the Net Zero Committee Liam Kerr MSP and Mark Ruskell MSP meet Hillcrest Homes chief executive Angela Linton and her deputy Fiona Morrison.
'Long-term decline' in planning staff numbers undermines green revolution  
Nature Watch: Bewitched by an enchanting Trossachs rainforest
CR0040648 - Joanna Bremner - Perthshire - Calum McRoberts Head Ghillie Meikleour Estate interviewed about litter and fly tipping in the area - Picture shows scenes from the litter pick - ghillie Ian Jones (left) and head ghillie Calum McRoberts (right)- unnamed road between Meikleour and Lethendy - near Blairgowrie - Thursday 19th January 2023 - - Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire ghillie slams littering drivers as 'bad people'
6
Laura Young says that the Scottish Government's review into disposable vapes must end in a ban. Image: Laura Young /Andrew Cawley
Anything other than vape ban would 'fall short', says Dundee's Less Waste Laura
1.3 million disposable vapes are thrown away each week in the UK.
Why are 'disposable' vapes so bad for the environment?
Beaver damage to a tree in Jackie's garden.
Perthshire pensioner fears garden beaver damage is danger to life
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament

Most Read

1
Police officers closed the road. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond reopens after collision
2
The Radio 1 Big Weekend, Dundee. Radio 1 DJ Vernon Kay meets the crowd
EXCLUSIVE: BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend coming to Dundee in May
3
3
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tayside Tesla driver left in coma after horrific crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
4
Police are investigating the youth disorder at Greggs. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Greggs customer attempts citizen’s arrest on teen in Dundee store ‘siege’
2
5
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
6
Michael Grant at Dundee Sheriff Court.
‘People will understand his actions’ — Dundee man who punched car thief leaves court…
7
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
8
Revellers enjoy last year's Rewind Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival
9
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Drugs seized from car near Broxden roundabout Picture shows; Broxden Roundabout . A9. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Cannabis worth £156,000 seized from car on A9 near Perth
10
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 55, arrested in connection with approaching children at Perth primary school

More from The Courier

John Johnstone appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Arbroath paedophile used sick files to lure child into sending naked photos
Max Anderson is congratulated by team-mate Josh Mulligan in victory over Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Max Anderson hoping patience pays off as he bids for regular first-team…
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Hugh Black has introduced sheep to his arable farm Picture shows; Backboath farm. Forfar. Supplied by SAC Date; 24/01/2023
Regenerative ways to be shared at farm open day
McGrath is confident ahead of the visit of Celtic. Image: SNS
Dundee United's Celtic humiliation a 'distant memory' as Jamie McGrath addresses Wigan Athletic future
traditional British fish and chips; Shutterstock ID 284006963
Farmers told potatoes underpin ‘£4.5bn industry’
Cammy MacPherson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone will manage Cammy MacPherson game-time to ensure midfielder is 'big force' for…
Queues at the Corporation bus stance on Shore Terrace in 1948. Image: DC Thomson.
Did you ride the bus (or Champion the Wonder Horse) at Dundee's Shore Terrace?
Staff at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Pic by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside quietly scales back surgery to avoid special measures over £39 million…
Peter Aitken and Carol Aitken. Image: Carol Aitken.
Rival may thwart Pitlochry couple's dream for climate café and men's shed
parking charges return Fife
Empty car parks 'deja vu' warning if Angus off-street charges are brought back

Editor's Picks

Most Commented