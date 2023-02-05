Deer threat to Highland Perthshire’s ancient Caledonian Pinewoods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Deer threat to Highland Perthshire’s ancient Caledonian Pinewoods

By Peter John Meiklem
February 5 2023, 6.00am
Empty land close to the Black Wood of Rannoch, near Loch Rannoch.. Loch Rannoch.
Empty land close to the Black Wood of Rannoch, near Loch Rannoch. Image: Peter John Meiklem.

The last pockets of ancient Scottish forest in Highland Perthshire are coming under renewed threat from rocketing deer numbers.

Experts have found older deer fences are no longer able to protect pockets of fragile Caledonian Pinewoods from grazing pressures.

The Black Wood of Rannoch on the southern bank of Loch Rannoch contains some of the largest areas of ancient pine forest in Scotland.

Loch Rannoch, close to the Black Wood.

Pockets of ancient Caledonian Pinewood are also found at Meggernie in Glen Lyon, north of Loch Tay.

Senior ecologist James Rainey has been working on a Scotland-wide study, looking at the future of ancient woodland in the country.

He suggested previously successful measures to protect forests taken in the 1990s were now breaking down.

Deer fences no longer working

Deer fences protect more than 90% of Caledonian Pinewood in the south-central Highlands compared with a national average of 30-44%.

But the ageing fences are no longer a match for deer populations, which have doubled since 1990, placing huge extra pressures on rural ecosystems.

James said: “After centuries of decline, only a handful of Caledonian Pinewoods survive in the south-central Highlands.

“These were threatened by heavy grazing pressure, so deer fences were put up to help them recover.

“However, we found this recovery is now at risk as fences are no longer effective.”

Ancient forests ‘trapped’ in fenced areas

The woodlands form a rich habitat found nowhere else in the world with some thousands of years old. They are home to declining wildlife such as red squirrels, capercaillie and crossbills.

Caledonian Pinewoods were also ‘trapped’ within the fenced areas, he added, preventing them from expanding into the wider landscape. That also left the pockets of forest vulnerable to impacts from climate change.

“The best way to secure their future is by reducing deer populations to sustainable levels at landscape-scale.

red squirrels scotland
Caledonian Pinewoods contain red squirrel populations.

“This has already caused dramatic recovery elsewhere in the Cairngorms, where Caledonian Pinewoods are reclaiming lost ground after centuries of decline.”

A four-year analysis by charity Trees for Life has found the future of most of Scotland’s globally-unique Caledonian pinewoods are on a ‘knife-edge’.

The Caledonian Pinewood Recovery Project is the first major study into the forests’ health for more than 60 years.

 

Tags

Conversation

