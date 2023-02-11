From litter-strewn Lochee railway track to celebrated nature reserve – The Miley turns 30

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

From litter-strewn Lochee railway track to celebrated nature reserve – The Miley turns 30

By Joanna Bremner
February 11 2023, 6.00am
Tom Harwood, John Wyman and Mary Harwood celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Miley in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson.
Tom Harwood, John Wyman and Mary Harwood celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Miley in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson.

Hardworking Dundee volunteers are celebrating the 30th anniversary of Lochee wildlife reserve The Miley.

The Miley is a “quiet oasis in the city” that has seen a remarkable transformation over the last three decades.

That’s according to John Wyman, who began his work with the project back in 1992.

Back then, the mile-long stretch had been treated like a dump by residents and nearby workplaces for years.

“It’s lovely to go back to the place that was such a mess in ’92 and to see it now,” John said.

The path was unkempt, overgrown and unsightly – but thanks to the work of the Scottish Wildlife Trust in Dundee, it has since become a welcoming green space for the community to enjoy, as well as a haven for wildlife.

Tom Harwood (Scottish Wild Life Trust) John Wyman (One of the founders of the Miley) and Mary Harwood Wild Life Trust). Image: Alan Richardson.

The Miley is a well-loved nature reserve in the heart of Dundee.

It lies within the Lochee and Beechwood areas of the city, between Old Kings Cross Road and the west end of Clepington Road.

Scottish Wildlife Trust members Mary Harwood and her husband, Tom, joined the project at the nature reserve in 2000.

Mary, 82, grew up in Lochee and has lived in Dundee for most of her life. She helped to transform the disused railway into a welcoming space for the community.

“The litter used to be terrible there,” Mary said, “you couldn’t see the path – it was that bad.

“It took us years to clear the litter.

“We were sometimes taking away five black bags [of litter] a day.”

Now, their team of ten or so volunteers only end up with half a bin bag on every trip.

This is due to the hard work of volunteers, but also a marked improvement in the way locals treat the path.

To mark the celebrations, volunteers met at The Miley with local school pupils to plant bulbs and scatter wildflower seeds.

‘Best day ever’ for school kids at The Miley anniversary celebrations

Youngsters from St Mary’s primary school got stuck in with the gardening effort at The Miley.

Mary was delighted to see the younger generations enjoying the greenspace at the 30th anniversary celebrations this week.

“The kids loved it,” Mary said, “I overheard one of them saying: ‘best day ever’.”

The children were rewarded for their work with juice and biscuits and were given a wooden medallion to decorate as a keep sake. Image: Alan Richardson.

“I suspect for some of them it would be their first time out in that environment.

“They all went back to school with big grins on their faces.”

Mary also suggested it may have been a useful reminder for the youngsters not to start littering.

“The younger they learn, the more likely they are to keep doing it.”

Last November, Mary and her husband, Tom, were recognised with a Lifetime Achievement Award for their work at The Miley nature reserve.

Mary and a team of litter pickers visit The Miley on a rota to keep it clean.

Although volunteers’ efforts have made a massive difference, Mary would like to see more people helping out.

“And we would love more people to use it,” she said.

“It is a lovely place. Some people just don’t realise it’s there, or how nice it is.”

Part of the team of Pupils from St Mary’s all ready to plant their seeds and bulbs. Image: Alan Richardson.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Environment

Nature Watch: The gentle touch of spring gathers pace
Libby Penman. Image: Declan
Fife wildlife filmmaker Libby Penman hopes filmmaking can help save the world's endangered animals
Steve Latto of the Criterion Bar in St Andrews
Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision
4
Daisy Downie, Dundee fungi fan alongside a 'clicker' from HBO's The Last of Us
Dundee group reveal weird science behind TV zombie smash The Last of Us
St John's Academy pupils Noah Law and Diesel Ferguson have been given Courier Gold Stars for their hands-on recycling project.
Friends who recycle waste plastic into products at St John's Academy awarded Gold Stars
a row of disosable vapes on the pavement with a woman walking past them.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee vape ban - no easy answers to modern-day menace
2
Ross Finnie, who was environment minister at the time, meets Cellardyke residents in 2006.
Bird flu is spreading: Why are we not panicking like we did in 2006?
Stobswell Heat Heroes Fionn Stevenson amd Joy Melville. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Stobbie 'X-ray specs' scanner bid to save people money on heating bills
Flooding in Darnhall Park in Se3ptember 2022. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Perth mum stops her children from playing in park due to 'raw sewage'
Image: Shutterstock/Photoarte
Fife poultry farm is latest victim of bird flu outbreak

Most Read

1
Manifesto owner Forrey Rosscraig in Dundee store.
Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years
2
2
Post Thumbnail
Dundee dealers jailed over squalid £34k operation that put children at risk
3
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
4
Gemma Provan has opened The Bridal Hut in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Bridal Hut: First look at Kirkcaldy’s new ‘one stop’ wedding emporium
5
Downie Villa is a spacious home in the heart of Broughty Ferry. Image: RSB/Lindsays.
Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry
7
6
This fixer-upper in Monifieth was the most viewed property on TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in January
7
Dundee train station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Major disruption to Tayside and Fife trains due to rail defect
8
Ivan Cornford, owner of St Davids care home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
9
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Roads to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
10
Anthony Muir went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks

More from The Courier

Broad Street in Cowdenbeath was closed. Image: Darren Watt
Pedestrian, 38, dies after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath
Asghar discussed a number of issues. Image: SNS
Tony Asghar on Mark Ogren's Dundee United commitment as Tannadice sporting director breaks Lewis…
CR0041149, Poppy Watson, Ardler, Police on scene at Gleneagles Avenue in Ardler after a suspected assault/rape. Picture shows; Police parked at the cordon which seems to go around a wooded area with a path that runs through. Saturday 11th February, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Police probe after teenage girl assaulted in Ardler area of Dundee
Esmael Goncalves joins on loan from Livingston. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers new boy Esmael Goncalves available for Motherwell match after singing on loan
Leighton McIntosh celebrates a Cove Rangers goal.
Deefiant hero Leighton McIntosh talks fond Dundee memories and change in Cove Rangers dynamic…
Rab's got a strategy for money matters. It may not be conventional.
RAB MCNEIL: The trials of getting on top of my money
Harry playing the piano, in The Piano.
PAUL WHITELAW: Pitch perfect with The Piano
Scotgold chief executive Richard Gray pictured in the Scotgold Resources Cononish mine near Tyndrum, Scotland
Scotgold shares fall as it raises fresh finance
The early spring snowdrops are starting to peek through.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Bring colour and interest into winter gardens
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Gary Delaney coming to Dundee Picture shows; Gary Delaney. na. Supplied by Impatient Productions Date; 27/10/2017
Mock The Week's Gary Delaney bringing his 'relentless' one-liners to Dundee theatre

Editor's Picks

Most Commented