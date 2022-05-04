Dumped tyres set on fire at Dundee nature reserve caused ‘serious risk’ to wildlife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dumped tyres set on fire at Dundee nature reserve caused ‘serious risk’ to wildlife

By James Simpson
May 4 2022, 3.56pm Updated: May 4 2022, 6.01pm
Firefighters tackled the Miley nature reserve blaze.
Tyres dumped and then set on fire at a Dundee nature reserve posed a “serious risk” to both visitors and wildlife.

Firefighters were called to tackle the deliberate blaze at the Miley Nature Reserve on Wednesday afternoon.

Smoke was seen billowing close to the Clepington Road entrance shortly before 2pm.

Firefighters arrived to discover a pile of tyres and other rubbish had been set alight.

Scorched ground after the fire.
A fire engine used the Clepington Trade Park entrance to access the popular reserve, which is home to songbirds and wildflowers.

Staff at the Scottish Wildlife Trust, which manages the reserve, hit out at the “incredibly irresponsible behaviour”.

Rab Potter, reserves manager at the trust, said: “Deliberately starting fires is incredibly irresponsible behaviour that poses a serious risk to both people and wildlife.

“This fire could have quickly spread, resulting in lasting damage to an important haven for wildlife.

“We’d like to thank the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for dealing with this incident before further damage was caused.

“Volunteers work hard to carry out regular litter picks at the Miley but unfortunately fly-tipping and littering are ongoing issues, both on the reserve and in wild places throughout Scotland.”

Scorched land

One witness said: “I assumed something happened within the trade park at first.

“As I walked towards it I saw smoke coming from the trees in The Miley.

“Thankfully as the firies arrived it looked like it was fairly contained but the smoke was thick.

“You could see the the area was scorched.”

Crews within the reserve.
The man added: “Imagine if the fire had taken hold?

“It could have caused a lot of damage to the wildlife, you generally see songbirds and the likes.

“The fire service appeared to have it under control fairly quickly and were away in under an hour.”

The Miley Wildlife Reserve entrance from the Clepington Road.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said a call was received at 1.51pm and the fire is being treated as deliberate.

She said: “We received a call after a quantity of tyres had caught fire in the open within The Miley at around 1.51pm.

“The fire is being treated as deliberate.”

Previously a railway line linking Newtyle and Dundee, The Miley has become popular with dog walkers and cyclists since it was taken on by the Scottish Wildlife Trust.

The wildlife trust asks anyone who spots fly-tipping to report it online via Zero Waste Scotland or by calling 0300 777 2292.”

