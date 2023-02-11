Restaurant review: Packed with flavour, The Foxton Bar and Grill in Glenrothes will become a trusted favourite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink Restaurant Reviews

Restaurant review: Packed with flavour, The Foxton Bar and Grill in Glenrothes will become a trusted favourite

By Alasdair Clark
February 11 2023, 6.00am
Food at the Foxton bar and Grill Glenrothes
The Foxton Bar and Grill in Glenrothes has a solid menu packed with flavour. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Friends and family have raved about The Foxton Bar and Grill in Glenrothes for a long time; it’s now on my list of local favourites.

Known locally as Foxtons, I’d heard great things about the restaurant during the pandemic when it reopened for socially-distanced dining.

American “professional eater” Randy Santel also featured one of the restaurant’s food challenges on his well-followed YouTube channel in November last year – peaking my interest further.

But for one reason or another, I hadn’t had a chance to visit until recently when I was looking for somewhere with a relaxed, budget-friendly menu to catch up with a friend, Lauren.

After a Christmas filled with too much rich food, and too much spending, Foxtons seemed like it would be the perfect place and I was excited to finally try it out.

Foxtons Bar and Grill Glenrothes

Located just outside Glenrothes town centre in Pitteuchar, Foxtons sits in the middle of a residential area just west of the A92 – making it a great spot to stop for a bite to eat if you were travelling north through the Kingdom.

Before my visit with Lauren, we took the chance to wander around Stenton pond.

Found just west of the A92 – The Foxton is popular locally. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It starts and finishes just yards from the restaurant and is perfect if you want to stretch your legs after a car journey.

We had originally planned to visit for a late lunch, served from noon until 4pm, but in the end, we arrived at the restaurant shortly after 5pm for an early dinner instead.

We hadn’t booked ahead which didn’t seem to be an issue and one of the friendly staff welcomed us before letting us choose a window table near the bar area.

A mai tai was ordered while we decided which dishes to order. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The restaurant was fairly quiet but we were eating quite early on a Saturday afternoon, and there were a couple of groups enjoying drinks at the bar.

Friends have raved about the cocktails the bar serves up, so we decided to order two Mai Tais (£8.50) while we decided what to order.

The food

Our drinks were absolutely delicious and I would have happily ordered another.

The menu at Foxtons is uncomplicated. It’s definitely the kind of place you could visit with a large group for a boozy dinner and be confident everyone would find something they’d like.

There is no particular theme and it’s made up of a range of solid favourites, which is ideal for attracting locals across Fife and those passing by.

The lunch menu comprises a choice of hot sandwiches, including steak (£9.95) and Chicken BLT (£8.95), as well as loaded fries.

For dinner, starters on offer include homemade chicken liver pate (£6.95) and beer-battered haggis fritters (£7.45).

Food at the Foxton bar and Grill Glenrothes
The nachos were perfectly cheesy and served with salsa and sour cream. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Despite being tempted by the sizzling king prawn hotpot, we decided to order two starters to share and opted for the nachos (£7.25) and halloumi fries (£6.45).

I was more than a little sceptical about the halloumi fries in particular. In my experience they are usually pre-made and cooked from frozen in restaurants, so I tend to avoid ordering them.

Halloumi fries served with chipotle jam. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

But I was pleasantly surprised. They looked great and were served with a chipotle jam which was flavoured perfectly.

The batter was crispy and the halloumi didn’t have that overcooked, rubbery texture it can often take on when it has been deep-fried from frozen.

We also enjoyed the nachos, which were served with a mix of mozzarella and cheddar (my favourite) as well as sour cream, salsa and guacamole.

Fresh salsa would have made the dish stand out. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The salsa and guacamole were both OK but neither seemed like it had been freshly made which I wasn’t expecting, but it definitely would have made the dish stand out from other local restaurants.

On to the mains, Lauren decided to try the Nacho Libre burger (£15.95) while I plumped for the chicken fajitas (£17.95).

Other options on the menu were fish and chips (£13.95), macaroni (£12.95) and creamy chicken fajita pasta (£13.95).

Also on offer was fillet (£26.95) and ribeye (£24.95) steak – served raw with “hot rocks” that allow you to cook them right at your table.

The food-envy-inducing Nacho Libre burger. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

This is a little different – and no doubt a bit of a novelty – but in the end I was put off after originally being tempted.

One of the things about ordering a steak at a restaurant is seeing how a professional does it and for the price you want it cooked to perfection.

I wasn’t convinced, but if I were to visit again I might give it a try and see if I can be proved wrong.

The burger was served with fries and coleslaw. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Our mains arrived quickly after we finished our starters, with Lauren’s burger giving me more than a little food envy.

It looked amazing. Served with a jalapeno popper and chilli beef, the burger was homemade and had been cooked to perfection.

The chicken was served on a sizzling plate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It made quite messy eating, but Lauren raved about every single bite.

My chicken fajitas more than delivered though, and I was very happy I’d ordered them.

Served with mixed peppers and onions, the chicken was packed with flavour and kept warm by the sizzling plate.

Warm tortilla wraps to make the fajitas. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The dish came with warm tortillas; salsa; sour cream and grated cheddar, and I asked for guacamole which our server was happy to get.

The only downside for me was the lack of hot sauce, which is a must for a proper Mexican feast.

The verdict

Overall it’s hard to find fault at Foxtons Bar and Grill.

It has a friendly atmosphere and a solid offering of well-flavoured dishes that will more than meet your expectations.

The bubbly staff were also keen to please and more than happy to deal with any special requests.

Foxtons will now be on my list of favourites after a great visit. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The portion sizes were also generous, and we left feeling like we’d had a great meal for a very reasonable price.

It’s easy to see why people rave about the food and drinks, and the team have built a menu that makes it stand out as something different while confidently catering for all tastes.

Information

Address: Foxton Drive, Glenrothes, KY7 4UZ

T: 01592 770130

W: www.foxtonsbar.co.uk

Price: £70 including tip, or £64.60 for two cocktails, two starters and two main courses.

Scores:

  • Food: 4/5
  • Service: 4.5/5
  • Surrounding: 3.5/5

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Restaurant Reviews

Taypark House serve mouth-wateringly good food by their award winning chef like this deep fried cod from their latest menu. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Restaurant review: Taypark House in Dundee is the perfect setting for a romantic date…
Churros and ice cream at Dundee's Rancho Pancho. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Head to Rancho Pancho in Dundee for a hearty Mexican meal
he steamboat at Cammies was a first for food and drink editor Julia Bryce. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson
First taste: Here's what we thought of the steamboat dish at newly opened restaurant…
All of the dishes Brian Stormont and I tried on our visit to WeeCOOK Kitchen. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Head to the WeeCOOK Kitchen in Barry for the best pehs in…
The Piggie Smalls burger with hash browns. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Perth indie brunch hangout The Bulldog Frog is more than just Instagrammable
Moulin Hotel
Restaurant review: The Moulin Hotel near Pitlochry offers up traditional fare
Julia's scallops starter at Deans. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
5 Dundee, Perth & Fife restaurants praised by our reviewers in 2022
Hatch
Restaurant review: Try out Hatch's new après ski menu in its winter wonderland in…
The Steak Ramen at Fabric in Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Fabric in Dunfermline had all the right material for a fab foodie…
Killiecrankie House
Restaurant review: Uncover the magic of Christmas at Killiecrankie House in Pitlochry with this…

Most Read

1
Manifesto owner Forrey Rosscraig in Dundee store.
Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years
2
2
Post Thumbnail
Dundee dealers jailed over squalid £34k operation that put children at risk
3
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
4
Gemma Provan has opened The Bridal Hut in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Bridal Hut: First look at Kirkcaldy’s new ‘one stop’ wedding emporium
5
Downie Villa is a spacious home in the heart of Broughty Ferry. Image: RSB/Lindsays.
Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry
7
6
This fixer-upper in Monifieth was the most viewed property on TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in January
7
Dundee train station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Major disruption to Tayside and Fife trains due to rail defect
8
Ivan Cornford, owner of St Davids care home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
9
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Roads to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
10
Anthony Muir went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks

More from The Courier

Broad Street in Cowdenbeath was closed. Image: Darren Watt
Pedestrian, 38, dies after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath
Asghar discussed a number of issues. Image: SNS
Tony Asghar on Mark Ogren's Dundee United commitment as Tannadice sporting director breaks Lewis…
CR0041149, Poppy Watson, Ardler, Police on scene at Gleneagles Avenue in Ardler after a suspected assault/rape. Picture shows; Police parked at the cordon which seems to go around a wooded area with a path that runs through. Saturday 11th February, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Police probe after teenage girl assaulted in Ardler area of Dundee
Esmael Goncalves joins on loan from Livingston. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers new boy Esmael Goncalves available for Motherwell match after singing on loan
Leighton McIntosh celebrates a Cove Rangers goal.
Deefiant hero Leighton McIntosh talks fond Dundee memories and change in Cove Rangers dynamic…
Rab's got a strategy for money matters. It may not be conventional.
RAB MCNEIL: The trials of getting on top of my money
Harry playing the piano, in The Piano.
PAUL WHITELAW: Pitch perfect with The Piano
Scotgold chief executive Richard Gray pictured in the Scotgold Resources Cononish mine near Tyndrum, Scotland
Scotgold shares fall as it raises fresh finance
The early spring snowdrops are starting to peek through.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Bring colour and interest into winter gardens
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Gary Delaney coming to Dundee Picture shows; Gary Delaney. na. Supplied by Impatient Productions Date; 27/10/2017
Mock The Week's Gary Delaney bringing his 'relentless' one-liners to Dundee theatre

Editor's Picks

Most Commented