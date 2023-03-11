World-first hydrogen project gets green light as Fife volunteers finally sign up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Buckhaven participant in a world first hydrogen heating trial has spoken of her excitement after organisers confirmed they have enough volunteers to begin.

Gas company SGN announced its plans for a UK Government hydrogen heating trial H100 in 2021, but the organisers have had to work hard to attract enough volunteers to take part.

Project leaders this week confirmed they have more than the 270 households needed for the trial with a new go live date of 2024.

That is two years later than originally anticipated.

Social work assistant Kelli Dow was one of the first volunteers from the target area. That is Buckhaven and Denbeath in the Levenmouth area of Fife.

She said: “We are excited to be part of something that will help the environment

“Communications had gone a bit quiet and we were thinking when is this going to start. There was always the fear – is this ever going to happen?”

The project will use green hydrogen, made by splitting water using energy from renewables, in this case wind. Kelli has received a new boiler and bespoke hob to take part in the project.

Kelli added: “We need to look at some other sources of energy somehow. We live next to the sea. We have all the wind in Scotland. Why wouldn’t we try it here?

“It’s great for Buckhaven and we hope it could bring jobs and other benefits in the future.”

Fife families will cook and heat with hydrogen

The H100 Fife project will be the first 100% green hydrogen-to-homes zero carbon network anywhere in the world

The project will provide data to UK Government to make decisions on the feasibility, safety, and consumer experience of hydrogen as an option for heating homes and workplaces.

Project leaders also confirmed work has started on a demonstration area in the Fife Energy Park.

Scheduled to open this summer, this will include two hydrogen show homes where visitors will be able to try out domestic hydrogen appliances.

SGN CEO Mark Wild OBE said: “We’re delighted to announce that we’ve gone beyond our minimum target of 270 households registering to take part in H100 Fife, and are still welcoming more homes in the area.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support we’ve received from residents and the wider community.

“The demo homes will allow people to see for themselves that hydrogen boilers and appliances are very similar to their natural gas equivalents.”