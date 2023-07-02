Ginger Gairdner: What damage does unpredictable rainfall bring to gardens?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ginger Gairdner: What damage does unpredictable rainfall bring to gardens?

From a rain-soaked Hampden to more intense downpours, Brian reflects on our changing weather and the impact its having on our gardens

By Brian Cunningham
A watering can. Image: PA
A watering can. Image: PA

I was through in Glasgow the other week at Hampden Park for the Scotland men’s national football game.

Well done to the boys on another great result for the team.

As the kick off got closer I did have to take a moment to check I was in the right place.

Mother of all downpours!

So much rain came down I was thinking the pitch was being flooded intentionally for a game of water sports and not the fitba.

I don’t recall ever seeing so much rain come down so heavily, in such a short space of time.

As our friends across the Irish Sea would say, it was definitely coming down with a passion!

Impact of intense rain on gardens

This seems to be becoming the norm these days when it rains not coming down nice and gentle but hammering so.

It doesn’t really do our gardens any good, especially just now when they need it after weeks and weeks of dry weather.

They are not getting the time for the rain to soak into the soil but running off the hard ground and away sometimes causing flash flooding.

Afterwards, it was amazing to see the difference on the plants in the veg plot, dahlias and bare rooted trees that were planted over the winter months, plus the many others planted in spring.

Groundsman try to clear pitch from heavy rain during the UEFA EURO 2024 Quaiifying<br />Scotland V Georgia at Hampden Park Stadium on June 20.

My rain gauge at home said overnight we had received 9.4mm or just under half an inch which was much needed and appreciated.

It was quite a bit of rain within only a few hours so I was fascinated to see when I dug a hole in the ground the next day that the soil was only wet in the top 8cm/3in, still very dry below that.

When the rain is not enough

It’s very easy for us gardeners to think that all was well again after that downpour but went to show that it was only enough to have reached half the depth of a recently planted one litre sized pot.

We don’t want to flood new plantings as we want to encourage their roots to go out searching for moisture, putting on a good root system that will benefit its health and survival in the long term.

But we do need to make sure they have adequate moisture to sustain the foliage.

Woman watering the garden. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire

This is where you are maybe expecting me to give you a straight forward answer on how to achieve this but I’m afraid I’m not, as there isn’t one.

Before I give what I hope will be a little help, first its maybe an appropriate time to consider our attitude to water differently.

We all joke that it always rains in Scotland.

But Mother Nature doesn’t always guarantee us a steady supply as can be seen in the reservoirs of our country that at the moment aren’t as blessed with the amounts of water they usually have.

So maybe we should be treating this resource a bit more preciously.

Cost of clean water

It’s beautiful and clean water that comes out of our taps but doesn’t just fall down that way and must be chemically treated to be so, a process that costs money and effort accounting for 1% of our total national carbon emissions.

Scone Palace Head Gardener and Courier columnist Brian Cunningham

I love my garden but personally I would rather have enough water to drink, cook and wash, save some pennies and to my bit for the environment rather than waste throwing water unnecessarily over plants.

I never bother watering established plants.

For me I’d go as far to say this is those that have been in the ground for over a year.

Exceptions would be fruit trees and shrubs that maybe need a drink to produce good crops.

Also any plants during spells of drought that are wilting, not producing expected amount of growth or pots that are light in weight or blowing over in the wind.

Plastic lawns: the ultimate gardening crime!

Plants growing in containers packed full of roots searching for a drink, may need watered daily than if growing in the ground.

When it comes to soils, just because the surface is dry doesn’t necessarily mean it’s time to get the watering can out.

Check how damp it is further down by scrapping the soil to the depth of a knuckle where the tips of the roots actually are.

If your soil is light and sandy, your plants will benefit from smaller amounts of water given more frequently than if like me you garden on a heavier clay soil.

Water at the beginning or end of the day when it’s cooler and where less of the water you’ve applied will be lost to evaporation.

Please don’t waste water irrigating your grass either, our lawns are so resilient and will soon green up if currently turning yellow.

And whatever you do please don’t think committing the ultimate gardening crime laying artificial grass as an answer either.

According to Nature Scot, to make one square metre of fake grass actually uses approx 3,744 litres of water, equivalent to watering a real lawn for 18 years.

Such a waste, also removing the home to million of lives within the soil affecting the bees and birds that rely on them as a food source.

