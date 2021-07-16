Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Farmers urged to take steps to fight fatigue and be safe

By Nancy Nicolson
July 16 2021, 2.28pm
FATIGUE: Farmers work long hours and are at risk of accidents because of fatigue.
Fatigue and stress are putting the farming industry at particular risk of dangerous accidents, a group of researchers at the University of Aberdeen has confirmed.

As the industry gears up for Farm Safety Week, the university’s NTSAg group, which researches the role of non-technical skills in agriculture, investigated “situation awareness” – knowing what is happening around you  – and concluded that lapses in awareness related to stress and fatigue were a main contributory factor in farm accidents.

Researcher Ilinca-Tuxandra Tone interviewed 15 farmers from the UK and Ireland who described an accident and found that they had an incorrect or incomplete understanding of the situation, such as misjudging the size of a vehicle. Some were attributed to a recent change in equipment or machinery, or over-familiarity with existing equipment

Quad accidents are all too common on farms.

Writing on an NFU Scotland (NFUS) blog, she said: “Many of them said that they were taking more risks or shortcuts and rushing to get the job done when extremely tired.

“They also mentioned that their alertness or concentration dropped and that they were aware of what was going on around them, and less able to spot when things were going wrong.

“This is something which also happens to pilots, offshore drillers, and other people who, just like you, work at the sharp end in a high-risk industry – their situation awareness or their mental picture of what is going on around them is negatively affected by fatigue.”

She identified strategies that can help fight fatigue:

  • The moment you feel the first signs of fatigue, take a break. Don’t wait until you are falling asleep during the job. Put your tools down and take a breather, even if it is just for a short while.
  • It is also important and perfectly normal to occasionally take time off, preferably to get away from the farm, even if just for an hour or two. This can help you detach, socialise with friends, family, and the local community, and come back to the remaining jobs with a new outlook.
  • Some important lessons can also be learned from those working in defence aviation. Just like you, they have to deal with danger on a daily basis Studies show that one of their preferred strategies to tackle fatigue is slowing down the job.
  • Another strategy used by these professionals is postponing non-essential tasks or passing these on to somebody else if working in a team.
  • Finally, when working while fatigued, it is important to keep in touch with others, not only so you can get help in case of an emergency, but also to keep yourself alert.

 

 

