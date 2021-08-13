Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Scottish breeder tops Carlisle and Northern Counties Suffolk sheep sale

By Gemma Mackie
August 13 2021, 5.00pm
David Moir with the 5,000gn Cairness ram lamb.
Veteran Aberdeenshire breeder Jimmy Douglas topped the Carlisle and Northern Counties of England Branch show and sale of Suffolk sheep.

Averages were up across the board at the fixture, held at Harrison and Hetherington‘s Borderway Mart in Carlisle.

Mr Douglas, who runs the Cairness flock at Woodhead of Cairness near Fraserburgh, achieved the top price of 5,000gn with a January-born ram lamb.

By Cairnton Prince – which sired the 30,000gn Cairnton ram lamb at the breed’s Scottish area sale in Lanark – and out of a home-bred dam, he sold to the Moir family at Home Farm, Cairness, Fraserburgh.

Next best at 3,000gn, selling to the Jones Family, Commins Coch, Machynlleth, Powys, was a January-born ram lamb from the Buckley family’s Sitlaw flock in Derbyshire. He is by Logiedurno Sonny Bill.

Other leading prices included 1,800gn for a December 2020-born ram lamb from John Gibb’s Cairnton flock, based at Cairnton, Techmuiry, Fraserburgh. By Mullaghboy Mustang, and out of a Cairness dam, he sold to Messrs Swanson, Thurso, Caithness.

Mr Gibb also made 1,500gn selling a ram lamb, by Cairnton Prince, to Messrs Davies, Wrexham, North Wales.

The 3,000gn Sitlaw ram lamb.

Fife breeder Ronnie Black also made 1,800gn selling a ram lamb from his Collessie flock, based at Newton of Collessie, Ladybank.

This January-born embryo-bred son of Collessie Cut Above, and out of a home-bred dam, sold to Messrs Christie & Son, Stirling.

Other leading male prices included: 1,800gn for a ram lamb by Perrinpit Game Set and Match from Pamela Lupton’s Kexbeck flock at Ripon, North Yorkshire, selling to Moir Livestock, Cairness, Fraserburgh; 1,600gn for a Sitlow ram lamb, by Logiedurno Sonny Bill, selling to Messrs Campbell, Kippen, Stirling; and 1,400gn for a shearling ram, by Stratbogie Black Magic, from Scarborough breeder Antony Glaves’ Brompton flock, selling to Moir Livestock.

Meanwhile, females topped at 1,600gn for a gimmer, by Rhaeadr Jet Set, from Pamela Lupton. She sold to Messrs Evans, Llanrhaeadr, Denbigh, Clwyd.

The next best price of 1,100gn was paid for a gimmer from Forfar breeder James Scott’s Strathview flock. An embryo-bred daughter of Spittal XL, she sold to Messrs Cross, Barnacre, Preston, Lancashire.

Averages: shearling rams, 14, £1,117.50 (+£382.50); ram lambs, 74, £912.65 (+£229.79); gimmers, 13, £884.04 (+£291.96); and ewe lambs, eight, £616.88 (+£194.78).

