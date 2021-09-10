Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment / Farming

Farmers urged to plan machinery purchases carefully

By Gemma Mackie
September 10 2021, 6.00am Updated: September 10 2021, 9.38am
Farmers are advised to plan new machinery purchases carefully.
Farmers are being urged to plan any machinery purchases carefully as the market begins to picks up following a year of reduced sales during the pandemic.

James Treverton from rural insurance broker Lycetts says careful consideration is needed before any purchase because sales of tractors account for almost one half of farmers’ total spend on equipment.

“Farm machinery is a significant outlay for farmers, with pre-pandemic figures putting the average gross expenditure on machinery per farm at £36,200,” said Mr Treverton.

He said a drive to farm more sustainably, coupled with tax incentives such as the £1 million annual investment allowance (AIA) which runs until January 1, 2022, were stimulating spending in the sector.

“To further stimulate business spending, a new capital allowance for businesses investing in plant and machinery was announced in the latest Budget, which will be in place until March 31, 2023,” added Mr Triverton.

“The super deduction incentive allows companies a reduction in their tax bill for every pound they invest in new equipment.”

Tractor purchases account for almost half of a farmer’s spend on equipment.

He said although these tax incentives make purchasing new farm machinery attractive, farmers should thoroughly plan all purchases and have a clear idea of how current vehicles and potential investments fit within their yearly budget.

“Dated machinery may not be as effective and have higher running and maintenance costs, but new machinery involves significant upfront costs  that eat into often stretched income,” said Mr Treverton.

“Farmers are already feeling the financial squeeze and it is a fine balancing act between getting full use out of current machinery and making a valuable and timely investment that can help boost productivity.”

Lastly, Mr Treverton advised farmers who do choose to upgrade their machinery to ensure they have adequate insurance protection and security protocols in place.

“Farm machinery – in particular high-end, technologically-advanced equipment – is an attractive target for thieves and can be very costly to replace or repair should it be stolen or damaged,” added Mr Treverton.

“Ensure that any new piece of equipment has the right level of cover, that the building it is stored in has the right level of cover, and that security is robust.”

Mr Treverton’s plea comes as figures from the Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA) show the number of new tractors, over 50 horsepower, registered in the UK between January and July was 7,864.

This is 23% more than in the same seven-month period in 2020, and 7% above the five-year average.

