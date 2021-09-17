Beltex record smashed three times at Lanark

The previous Scottish Beltex Club record of 4,500gns was smashed three times during this season’s sale at Lanark.

Alfie Taylor from Thankerton, Biggar, saw his shearling ram Heatheryhall Focus realise 6,200gns shortly before his first prize winner, Heatheryhall Father Ted, was knocked down for a new record price of 6,500gns.

Sired by the 30,000gns Buckles Dark Dawn, Father Ted is out of Alfie’s brood ewe, Edendauld Ripple, herself an Airyolland Nailer daughter.

He sold in a two-way split to J Glasgow, from West Linton, and Tom Linton, Clyde flock, Cleghorn. At 6,200gns, Focus sold to JW Gibb, Biggar.

Kenny O’Connor’s second prize ram lamb, Kenny’s Golden Balls, also surpassed the 2020 record, when he made 5,800gns, selling to three pedigree breeders — Alfie Taylor, Heatheryhall; Gordon Harrison, Gordy’s flock, Carnwath; and Andrew Baillie, Callacrag flock, Carstairs.

Kenny also sold the dearest aged ram on offer, the Hackney Countryman-sired Riggroad Edinburgh, which also stood reserve male champion and went to Allen Campbell, Strawfrank flock, Carstairs Junction.

Lambs sold well, with the next best price of 3,600gns paid for Iain Reid’s Osprey Glen Lyon ET from near Methven, Perth.

He was bought by Gordon Gray, Ettrick flock, Selkirk, and Grant Maxwell, Faughhill flock, Melrose,

Back in the shearling ring, David Lawrie’s Grangehall Felix, sold to Robert Rennie, Yetholm, Kelso, for 3,200gns,

Later on, Gordon Harrison’s Gordy’s Godzilla ET sold to the Buckles’ family’s Buckles flock near Kirkby Stephen for 2,800gns.

The pre-sale champion, Jimmy Bell’s Cottage Gangster, from near Carnwath, hit 2,000gns when sold to the judge, Mary Dunlop, Corstane flock, Broughton, with Gary Morrison, Tarbrax flock, West Calder, taking a half share.

Females peaked at the show at 1,600gns for the reserve supreme champion, Alan Miller’s Lurg Flash from near Midmar, Inverurie.

Bred from the Airyolland Avicii daughter, Aviemore Dolores, her sire is Heatheryhall Campbell and she caught the eye of Gordon and Lynsey Carroll, Edendiack flock, Huntly.

Making 1,100gns was Bruce and Colin Mair’s Aviemore Fossa from the flock near Cuminestown, Turriff, which sold to Nick Gill and Kayley Kennedy, Nikay flock, Keswick.

Sired by Heatheryhall Dizzy Rascal, her dam is the Langlands Bruiser-sired Aviemore Demi Moore 4.

Averages: Three aged rams, £1,365 (2 x £971 in 2020); 133 shearling rams, £774 (117 x £706); 17 ram lambs, £1,621 (25 x £1,069); 36 gimmers, £511 (22 x £668).