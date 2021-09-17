Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021
Business & Environment / Farming

Beltex record smashed three times at Lanark

By Farming reporter
September 17 2021, 3.09pm
Heatheryhall Father Ted, the 6500gns record breaker at Lanark.
The previous Scottish Beltex Club record of 4,500gns was smashed three times during this season’s sale at Lanark.

Alfie Taylor from Thankerton, Biggar, saw his shearling ram Heatheryhall Focus realise 6,200gns shortly before his first prize winner, Heatheryhall Father Ted, was knocked down for a new record price of 6,500gns.

Sired by the 30,000gns Buckles Dark Dawn, Father Ted is out of Alfie’s brood ewe, Edendauld Ripple, herself an Airyolland Nailer daughter.

He sold in a two-way split to J Glasgow, from West Linton, and Tom Linton, Clyde flock, Cleghorn.  At 6,200gns, Focus sold to JW Gibb, Biggar.

Kenny O’Connor’s second prize ram lamb, Kenny’s Golden Balls, also surpassed the 2020 record, when he made 5,800gns, selling to three pedigree breeders — Alfie Taylor, Heatheryhall; Gordon Harrison, Gordy’s flock, Carnwath; and Andrew Baillie, Callacrag flock, Carstairs.

Kenny’s Golden Balls,  which sold for 5800gns at Lanark.

Kenny also sold the dearest aged ram on offer, the Hackney Countryman-sired Riggroad Edinburgh, which also stood reserve male champion and went to Allen Campbell, Strawfrank flock, Carstairs Junction.

Lambs sold well, with the next best price of 3,600gns paid for Iain Reid’s Osprey Glen Lyon ET from near Methven, Perth.

He was bought by Gordon Gray, Ettrick flock, Selkirk, and Grant Maxwell, Faughhill flock, Melrose,

Back in the shearling ring, David Lawrie’s Grangehall Felix, sold to Robert Rennie, Yetholm, Kelso, for 3,200gns,

Later on, Gordon Harrison’s Gordy’s Godzilla ET sold to the Buckles’ family’s Buckles flock near Kirkby Stephen for 2,800gns.

The pre-sale champion, Jimmy Bell’s Cottage Gangster, from near Carnwath, hit 2,000gns when sold to the judge, Mary Dunlop, Corstane flock, Broughton, with Gary Morrison, Tarbrax flock, West Calder, taking a half share.

Heatheryhall Focus sold for 6200gns.

Females peaked at the show at 1,600gns for the reserve supreme champion, Alan Miller’s Lurg Flash from near Midmar, Inverurie.

Bred from the Airyolland Avicii daughter, Aviemore Dolores, her sire is Heatheryhall Campbell and she caught the eye of Gordon and Lynsey Carroll, Edendiack flock, Huntly.

Making 1,100gns was Bruce and Colin Mair’s Aviemore Fossa from the flock near Cuminestown, Turriff, which sold to Nick Gill and Kayley Kennedy, Nikay flock, Keswick.

Sired by Heatheryhall Dizzy Rascal, her dam is the Langlands Bruiser-sired Aviemore Demi Moore 4.

Averages: Three aged rams, £1,365 (2 x £971 in 2020); 133 shearling rams, £774 (117 x £706); 17 ram lambs, £1,621 (25 x £1,069); 36 gimmers, £511 (22 x £668).

