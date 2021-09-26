COP26: Farm levy bodies rally to bust livestock methane myths

Farm levy bodies across the UK have produced a methane myth-busting toolkit for livestock farmers ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Scottish red meat levy body Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has produced the toolkit in association with its counterparts elsewhere in the UK – the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) and Hybu Cig Cymru (HCC) in Wales – to arm farmers with responses to myths around methane emissions and other issues in UK agriculture.

The kit, which is free to download, includes facts, statistics, links to research, graphics, and information about promotional activities the three levy bodies will be running in the run-up to, and during, COP26 in November.

“With COP26 fast approaching, and the eyes of the world on Scotland, it is important that our industry comes together to present a united front which spreads the positive messages of our red meat industry,” said QMS director of marketing and communications, Lesley Cameron.

“Consumers are bombarded with messages around sustainability and farmers are in a unique position to help bust the myths surrounding red meat, particularly in relation to our production methods, as well as the role of red meat in a healthy diet.”

HCC communications manager, Owen Roberts, said the resources provided in the toolkit would help people working in the red meat industry share the facts and news about the good work farmers are doing.

He added: “Our methods are a world away from the most environmentally-damaging examples sometimes highlighted in the media, and we have the resources – grass and rain – to lead the way in sustainable farming.

“We have a positive story to tell.”

Earlier this month farming union NFU Scotland (NFUS) launched a social media campaign to highlight the work farmers are doing to cut their emissions, while QMS, NFUS and SAC Consulting announced plans to invite politicians to visit farms ahead of COP26.

The myth-busting toolkit for farmers can be downloaded from the QMS website at www.qmscotland.co.uk