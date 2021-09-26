Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Food column: Apples are synonymous with autumn and cider’s in abundance

By Anna Lamotte
September 26 2021, 5.00pm
Anna Lamotte from Guardswell Farm on the joys of autumn and the season’s abundance of apples.

Rosehips and rowan, and mushrooms in paddocks. Elder and brambles, and wading through thickets. Pots overflowing with bubbling jams, these are a few of the… reasons we love autumn!

From the vibrant emergence of spring, through to the sunny abundance of summer – we have now gently stepped into autumn.

Truly one of our favourite seasons – one for picking berries, hoarding nuts, collecting windfall apples – and filling up the stores for winter.

This year we have the wonderful Diggers Cider on the farm at Guardswell – beautiful, truly Scottish, naturally produced cider.

Digby harvests his apples from forgotten, or excess to requirement, trees around the Carse of Gowrie and Perthshire – diligently moving from walled garden to ancient orchard, seeking out their precious spherical, juice-filled crops.

But in years to come, his newly-planted apple trees (in their thousands) will also be producing.

Exciting time for cider

It’s an exciting time for cider in Scotland – with the likes of Naughton (Balmerino), Cairn O Mhor (Errol), Caledonian Cider, Novar (both up near Inverness), and Dour (Aberdour) producing some exciting tasting glassfuls – as well as specialist, and really pretty awesome, cider shops like Aeble in Anstruther.

Bite of orchard’s history

The Carse of Gowrie, of course, is no stranger to the apple tree. It was a rich commercial apple growing area until the 1960s, when imports became cheaper and agricultural practices shifted.

The Carse was once home to more than 50 orchards as well as some pretty special varietals such as the Bloody Ploughman, an apple named after a ploughman who was shot dead by a gamekeeper at Megginch Castle, Errol, for helping himself to the fruit.

If you fancy a real deep dive into Carse Orchard history – you can read the wonderful study by Crispin Hayes from 2007.

