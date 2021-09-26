Raith Rovers 3-2 Partick Thistle: Kyle Benedictus hits unlikely double as Dario Zanatta haunts former club

Kyle Benedictus bagged his maiden career brace as Raith Rovers defeated Partick Thistle 3-2 at Stark’s Park.

Dario Zanatta bounced back from his dismissal against Celtic on Thursday evening by notching a spectacular first-half opener.

The Canadian flyer — who tormented his former club all afternoon — then earned a penalty after the interval, allowing Benedictus fire home from 12 yards.

Not content with that, the Rovers skipper fired home his second of the game with 13 minutes left on the clock.

The sweet close-range volley was converted like a prime poacher.

Memories of Rovers throwing away a 4-0 lead to draw 4-4 with Hamilton earlier this season were conjured when Brian Graham and Zak Rudden netted in the dying embers — but Raith held firm.

Deadly Dario

Thistle were a lick of paint away from claiming an early lead in spectacular fashion.

Benedictus missed an interception on the edge of the box, allowing Kyle Turner to unleash a ferocious drive which rattled the cross-bar.

Rovers somehow contrived not to break the deadlock when a deep delivery fell fortuitously to Christophe Berra around a yard from goal — only for the ex-Hearts hero to hit the post before the ball was scrambled to safety.

But Thistle’s repreive was fleeting.

From the resulting corner, Zanatta played a clever one-two before surging to the edge of the box and smashing a super low drive beyond Jamie Sneddon; his sixth goal in 12 appearances.

A stunning block was required from Sneddon to stop Rovers from doubling their lead after the break, with the Jags stopper tipping a Reghan Tumilty drive over the bar following a fine run and pass by Zanatta.

Unlikely goal machine

Howls for a Thistle penalty went unheeded by referee Andrew Dallas when a Graham shot appeared to strike Benedictus on the arm.

To further irk the visitors, Thistle then conceded a spot-kick for the same offence.

Cammy Smith blocked a Zanatta through-ball with his hand, leaving Dallas with little choice but to point to the spot.

Benedictus coolly did the honours from 12 yards.

The big centre-half, developing a taste for goal, then showed laudable attacking instincts to meet a loose ball in the box and slot a cool volley beyond Sneddon.

A nervous finale was ensured when Graham found the net with four minutes to play and, sure as you like, Rudden then struck to put Rovers’ hearts in mouths.

But referee Dallas’ full-time whistle was sweet relief as Raith ascended into the Championship promotion playoff places.