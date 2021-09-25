Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football

Raith Rovers: Christophe Berra reacts to Celtic defeat as former Hearts star backs ‘maverick’ to bounce back

By Alan Temple
September 25 2021, 9.30am
Tussle: Berra
Tussle: Berra

“Celtic have bought players for millions of pounds. They have players whose weekly salary would be the salary of our entire squad,” reflects Christophe Berra.

While football is played on grass, not a balance sheet, the Raith Rovers veteran concisely underlines the mountainous task the Fifers undertook on Thursday evening.

In the end, class told.

Jota, a Portuguese under-21 internationalist on loan from European giants Benfica, was irrepressible.

Liel Abada, a £3.5 million signing at the age of 19, rippled the net for the fifth time already this season.

David Turnbull, one of Scotland’s brightest talents, converted a sumptuous curling strike.

And although Berra has the experience and expertise to identify the minor errors which let Rovers down on the night, he was far from down-beat.

It was a learning curve for several talented youngsters and a night which could yet fuel Raith’s promotion push.

“I’ve been to Celtic Park with better teams than Raith — no disrespect at all — and been hammered a lot worse than we were,” smiled the former Hearts and Scotland defender ruefully.

“It was always going to be a challenge. You look at their home record and they’ve scored umpteen goals and haven’t conceded many. We’re not daft.

“But we’re coming from the league below and we are striving to reach the Premiership. We’ll learn from this and move on.

“A lot of our boys have never played here before. They aspire to play at venues like this. We have a lot of youngsters who have a real chance of going up a level — whether at Raith Rovers or elsewhere — and this will have been invaluable.”

The Maverick

Berra, meanwhile, backed winger Dario Zanatta to bounce back from his second-half dismissal at Parkhead.

The Canadian under-20 internationalist — and another ex-Jambo — received quick-fire yellow cards for sloppy, niggling fouls, ensuring his evening ended after 59 minutes.

“Dario will look back and be disappointed,” acknowledged Berra. “It was two slack yellow cards.

Dejected: Zanatta

“But that doesn’t change the fact Dario has been great for us. He has scored five goals and has been a real maverick for us.

“It’s part and parcel of football — he’s got a long career ahead of him and there will be those ups and downs.

“You’ve got to be thick-skinned and just get on with it.

“It’s another challenge for Dario to dust himself down and bounce back, and I’m sure he’ll do that.”

